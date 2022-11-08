Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
The Lakers are so obsessed with building a super team that they're refusing to build a coherent one
You could build an All-Star Team around the players the Lakers have leaked their interest in over the past few months. In August, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers would give up two first-round picks for Kyrie Irving. Donovan Mitchell's name made the rounds in September. On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes threw Bradley Beal onto the pile. Oh, and if that wasn't enough intrigue for you, Howard Beck was told that the Lakers are "waiting for a specific player."
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday
Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sideline. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'
Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
Warriors And Kings Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Booms in loss
Davis amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings. Davis was dealing with an illness pregame, but he persevered and supplied a monster effort. He led all Lakers' starters in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. Friday marked his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points.
Watch: Canon Curry Wholesomely Told Stephen Curry To Sign Another Fan's Basketball
Canon Curry asked his father Stephen to sign a fan's basketball.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable at New Orleans
Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans. Nurkic sat out Wednesday's game against the Hornets. Drew Eubanks started in his absence and would presumably do so again if Nurkic is out on the second half of the back-to-back set. Damian Lillard (calf) has already been ruled out, while Jerami Grant (ankle) is questionable.
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Washington score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 6 Oregon is locked in a tight game with No. 25 Washington entering the fourth quarter as the Ducks lead 31-27 in the critical Pac-12 showdown that carries College Football Playoff implications. A loss would not only hamper Oregon's chances in the Pac-12 title race but it would essentially end its CFP hopes under first-year coach Dan Lanning.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Friday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not take the floor Friday versus the Spurs. Antetokounmpo will miss his third contest in the last four while dealing with a knee issue that didn't appear to be serious. His absence from the rotation will leave a massive void to fill on both ends of the floor. Bobby Portis appears the probable candidate to join the starting five Friday after doing so for each of Giannis' previous two absences. MarJon Beauchamp also started Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Thunder and figures to do so again with Jrue Holiday (ankle) sidelined for a second straight game.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Returns with double-double
Lillard chipped in 29 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 15-17 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-112 loss to the Mavericks. Although the Trail Blazers fell short, the team was happy to have Lillard back in the starting lineup. He rested last game due to the back-to-back, and that should be a recurring theme as he continues to deal with lingering effects from a calf injury.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out Thursday
Nurkic (thigh) will miss Thursday's meeting with the Pelicans. Thursday will mark Nurkic's second straight absence due to right adductor soreness, which will allow for Drew Eubanks to enter the starting lineup again. Eubanks recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks across 22 minutes in his start Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks set to have the first player in NFL history to play a game in five different countries
Tom Brady won't be the only one breaking records Sunday when the NFL plays its first regular-season game ever in Germany. Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin is also going to be breaking a record, which will happen as soon as he sets foot on the field in Munich. Once the game...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster
Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
AP Top 25: LSU moves up to No. 6, Tulane falls to No. 21
Home losses by Oregon and UCLA shook up the rest of the top 10. No. 6 LSU and No. 7 Southern California each moved up a spot.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Payton Henry: Traded to Milwaukee
Henry was traded from the Marlins to the Brewers in exchange for Reminton Batista on Thursday. Henry missed significant time in 2022 after undergoing thumb surgery, but he returned to action at the minor-league level in July and hit .254 with three homers, 14 runs and nine RBI over 23 games at Triple-A Jacksonville to close out the year and will now attempt to carve out a role with the Brewers, who traded him to Miami in 2021.
CBS Sports
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss
Hodge secured both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers. Hodge's 25-yard touchdown grab came with just under three minutes left in the game, bringing the Falcons within one score of the Panthers. The wideout's touchdown was his first of the season, and he now has 11 catches for 184 yards over the first 10 games. As Atlanta's No. 4 receiver, Hodge played just eight of the team's 63 offensive snaps. His efficiency Thursday is not sustainable, so the veteran's limited opportunities make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Hodge and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Returns to Atlanta
Chavez re-signed with Atlanta on a minor-league deal Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Chavez pitched for three teams in 2022, one of which was Atlanta. All told, he threw 69.1 innings -- nearly exclusively out of the bullpen -- in the majors while maintaining a 3.76 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. While his deal is a minor-league contract, Chavez should have a decent opportunity to earn a spot in the bullpen during spring training.
CBS Sports
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Sets physical tone
Schenn recorded an assist and eight hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights. Schenn set up Ivan Barbashev on the game-tying goal in the second period. Over the last four games, Schenn has a goal and two helpers. The 31-year-old has been one of the Blues' more consistent producers so far with 12 points, 16 shots on net, 32 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-8 rating in 13 contests. His physical style seems to be a good fit on the third line after he struggled in a top-six role to begin the campaign.
CBS Sports
WATCH: LeBron James' sons Bronny, Bryce impress in high school dunk contest
Bronny and Bryce James, the two sons of NBA superstar LeBron James, both starred in a recent dunk contest at Sierra Canyon School in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles, Calif. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, LeBron James and his wife Savannah sat courtside as their two sons showed off both their leaping and improvisational abilities during their school's "Midnight Madness" showcase.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alec Mills: Outrighted to Triple-A
Mills (back) was activated from the 60-day injured list, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. Mills covered only 17.2 innings last season as he dealt with back and quadriceps issues. The right-hander won't begin the offseason on Chicago's 40-man roster, so he'll have some work to do in spring training in order to have a chance of making the Opening Day roster.
Comments / 0