Voice of America
Musk Halts Twitter's Blue Check Fee Program Amid Flood of Impostors
Twitter paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service Friday as fake accounts mushroomed and new owner Elon Musk brought back the "official" badge to some users of the social media platform. The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and...
Voice of America
Hundreds of Iranians Protest in the Country's Southeast
Hundreds of Iranians took to the streets in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan Friday to mark the September 30 crackdown known as "Bloody Friday." Videos sent to VOA's Persian Service showed demonstrators marching in the provincial capital, Zahedan. Videos also showed demonstrators in the city of Khash chanting slogans such as "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the dictator," referencing Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Voice of America
Biden Says Democratic Election Victories Make Him Stronger in Talks with Xi
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — U.S. President Joe Biden is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for meetings with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as the region faces a violent crisis in Myanmar, ongoing threats from North Korea, and the intensifying rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Biden said Sunday...
Tens of thousands protest Mexican president's electoral reform plan
MEXICO CITY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands took to the streets in Mexico on Sunday to protest President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE in what they fear would concentrate power in the hands of the government.
Democrats' big midterm gains threaten Wall Street's split-government hopes
Nov 13 (Reuters) - A stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections may force investors to rethink the split government scenario many had expected. Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate, extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Republicans remain close to seizing control of the House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots, with results expected to become apparent over the next several days.
Voice of America
First Member of Generation Z Elected to US Congress
Twenty-five-year-old Maxwell Frost had just been elected to represent part of Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives when his phone rang. “Hold for the president,” the caller on the phone said. Frost shared the story about his call from U.S. President Joe Biden with his Twitter followers on...
Voice of America
Biden to Meet ASEAN Leaders Amid China Rivalry, Ukraine War
U.S. President Joe Biden heads to a whirlwind week of diplomacy with Southeast Asian leaders amid an intensifying rivalry with China and Russia’s continuing war on Ukraine. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Voice of America
Biden Tells Climate Conference 'Life of the Planet Is at Stake'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday told the U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, that the global climate crisis "is about the very life of the planet" and that the United States is "putting its money where its mouth is" to address it. In his speech to the world...
Voice of America
Biden Expected to Talk About US Climate Actions at UN Conference
U.S. President Joe Biden is attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, in Egypt, on Friday. He is expected to talk about what the United States has done to fight climate challenges, at home and abroad. However, he will likely find that some delegates at the conference...
Voice of America
Israel President Taps Netanyahu to Form Government
Jerusalem — Israel's president on Sunday assigned Benjamin Netanyahu a mandate to form the next government, following November 1 elections that put the ex-premier on track for a stable right-wing coalition. President Isaac Herzog told Netanyahu -- Israel's longest-serving premier until he was ousted last year -- at a...
Voice of America
In China, German Embassy Uses Social Media to Promote Free Speech, Democracy
WASHINGTON — China watchers are applauding the German embassy in Beijing for a subtle dig on social media that drew attention to China’s strict control over political messaging in the days before a high-profile visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. On Oct. 11, Patricia Flor, the first woman...
Voice of America
US Warns of Daunting Consequences if Ukraine Grain Deal Not Renewed
State Department — The United States is working to ensure that U.S. sanctions are not impeding the flow of Russian food and fertilizer to developing countries during talks to renew a U.N.-brokered deal on food shipments from Ukraine that will expire Nov. 19. In an interview this week, the...
Voice of America
Biden Says Nevada Senate Win Makes Him Stronger in Talks with Xi
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday that Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s reelection victory in Nevada that has secured Democrats’ control of the U.S. Senate will give him a boost as he heads into a highly anticipated Monday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: November 5-11, 2022
Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. On Sunday, the Paris Climate Agreement review conference, known as COP27, got underway. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered the sobering warning that “we are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.” He said that climate chaos could soon be irreversible if the international community does not hit the target of keeping Earth’s temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century and reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Voice of America
UN Climate Talks Reach Halftime with Key Issues Unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The U.N. climate talks in Egypt have reached the halfway mark, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world...
Voice of America
Countries Should Cooperate to Cut Dependency on ‘Risky Countries,’ US Treasury Secretary Says
NEW DELHI — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in New Delhi Friday that “like-minded countries” should work together to reduce the world's economic dependency on “risky countries.”. On a visit to New Delhi aimed at strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries, she said,...
Voice of America
America's Smartest (and 'Dumbest') Presidents
Donald Trump often makes reference to having a superior intellect, once declaring himself to be a “very stable genius.”. Trump has refused to release his school transcripts, but presidential historian Barbara Perry has some thoughts about the former president’s brain power. “I think he's our most cunning president,...
Voice of America
Jailed Hong Kong Lawyer Defies Beijing's Campaign to Subjugate City
It was just after sunrise when the police came for Chow Hang-tung. The table in the room where she was working was strewn with documents as she prepared a bail application for a fellow pro-democracy activist. The 37-year-old barrister had pulled an all-nighter in her Hong Kong chambers on the 34th floor of the Bank of America Tower, where she liked to fuel herself with Japanese instant noodles and cups of instant coffee.
Voice of America
Azerbaijani Turks in Iran Demand 'Freedom, Justice, National Government'
As anti-government protests continue across Iran, "freedom, justice and national government" has become a common slogan on the streets of Tabriz, Urmia and Ardabil, the three largest Azerbaijani-Turkish population centers in northwestern Iran. The demands quickly caught the attention of the country’s other non-Persian communities. Protesters early this month...
Voice of America
Russia's Ukraine Strikes Affecting Health Care, Heating, British Say
“Russian strikes on power generation and transmission are having a disproportionate effect upon civilians in Ukraine, indiscriminately impacting critical functions such as health care and heating,” according to the British Defense Ministry’s daily report on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The continued prioritization of critical national infrastructure over...
