Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. On Sunday, the Paris Climate Agreement review conference, known as COP27, got underway. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered the sobering warning that “we are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.” He said that climate chaos could soon be irreversible if the international community does not hit the target of keeping Earth’s temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century and reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

