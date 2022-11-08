ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WVNews

Bridgeport routs Cabell Midland to reach second round yet again

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For years, Bridgeport football has been a sure bet in the opening round of the playoffs. This year was no different. The Class AAA No. 6 seed Indians advanced to the second round for the 16th consecutive season with a 41-13 win over No. 11 Cabell Midland on Saturday night. The game was a clinic in Bridgeport’s style of football as the Indians rushed for 375 yards on just 32 plays without ever throwing the ball, fumbling or committing an offensive penalty.
WVNews

Top seeds hold serve as 1st round concludes

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WV News) — Caden Beam carried 25 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns Saturday afternoon as the top-ranked Generals rolled over No. 16 Logan in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Saturday afternoon. The Generals (10-1), in taking their 10th straight win, match up...
WVNews

Etta Mae (Spaulding) Webster

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Etta Mae (Spaulding) Webster, formerly of Greensburg, PA. and Gallipolis, OH., passed away November 4, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born November 1,1924, in Merrimac, KY. to the late Anna (Bragg) and Anderson J. "AJ" Spaulding. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Dan J., 6 brothers and sisters, Edward, Zeffie, Millard, Geraldine, Elmer Lee, and Arnold “Gene” and by her 2 dash hounds, Fritz and Maggie.
