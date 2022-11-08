Nov 13 (Reuters) - A stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections may force investors to rethink the split government scenario many had expected. Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate, extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Republicans remain close to seizing control of the House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots, with results expected to become apparent over the next several days.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO