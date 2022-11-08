Read full article on original website
PHOENIX (Reuters) -Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate while limiting projected losses in the House, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden and extinguishing hopes of the “red wave” that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections.
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
"So, now's just a horrible time for big political statements, save that for early 2023 would be my message," Sununu said on Sunday.
With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is staying mum on her future plans
Nov 13 (Reuters) - A stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections may force investors to rethink the split government scenario many had expected. Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate, extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Republicans remain close to seizing control of the House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots, with results expected to become apparent over the next several days.
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — Liberal rights advocate Natasa Pirc Musar won a runoff Sunday to become Slovenia's first female head of state, and said she will seek to bridge the deep left-right divide in the Alpine nation of 2 million. With nearly all of the votes counted...
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was "elected entirely virtually, with both candidates...
