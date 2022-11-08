Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:58 a.m. EST
'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding. WASHINGTON (AP) — “Here Comes the Bride” will play at the White House very soon. Again. President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, are getting married Saturday on the South Lawn. She'll be the first granddaughter of a president to tie the knot at the executive mansion. Eighteen couples have been married at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. throughout its history. The first was the 1812 wedding of Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, to Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd. Most recently, Pete Souza, President Barack Obama's official photographer, was married in the Rose Garden in 2013.
Nancy Pelosi says ‘disgusting’ Republican reaction to attack on her husband may have influenced midterm voters
Some Americans may have voted for Democrats to hold on to at least one chamber of Congress simply because of the growing ugliness of the conservative politcial movement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.Reacting to a historic performance by her party in Tuesday’s elections, which saw Democrats hold the Senate and position themselves for an expanded majority, Ms Pelosi noted that the Republican Party’s reaction to the attack on her husband had been met with a muted response from GOP leaders while their own members and supporters, like Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump Jr, engaged in outright mockery.Mr...
Nevada election: Catherine Cortez Masto hails decisive Senate victory over Adam Laxalt
One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, has come to a head in Nevada.On Saturday evening it was finally confirmed that Republican Mr Laxalt had narrowly lost to Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race. Mail-in ballots were being counted through Saturday, while a deadline loomed to cure ballots. But projections by news channels that a new batch of votes from Clark County had given the Democrat incumbent an insuperable lead were quickly confirmed by the Associated Press.In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. the Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
15 Hilarious Reactions To Democrats Keeping The Senate
"Dems just won the senate in the middle of Tiffany Trump’s wedding; it literally could not have gone better than this."
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been selected for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors...
Elon Musk tells Democratic senator his Twitter account sounds like a 'parody'
Elon Musk tells Democratic Sen. Ed Markey his Twitter account seems like a "parody" after demanding to know how a Washington Post reporter impersonated him.
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico's electoral authority
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the Mexican capital’s main boulevard Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office.
