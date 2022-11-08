Read full article on original website
Related
thehomepagenetwork.com
Community Invited to the Island Park 150
The Island Park 150, the challenge event where you decide the challenge. 150 minutes to complete as many laps as possible (or desired) on our 1.53-mile course on Island Park, Blossburg Pa. Run or walk 1 lap or 10+ laps, the challenge is up to you!! Event medal and logo...
thehomepagenetwork.com
What’s Happening On Home Page: 11/07 – 11/11
There’s a lot happening on The Home Page Network! It can be easy to miss some of the great stories coming out of our Wellsboro, Mansfield, Blossburg, Troy & Canton markets. To help you catch up, here’s a quick list of the top stories from the past week!
thehomepagenetwork.com
HPN News Update – November 11, 2022
Today is Veterans Day, Mansfield’s Autism Resource Center is to start a social skills group, and Canton kids celebrate a Tab Wars win! These are today’s headlines for HPN News, brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:. Videography: Landen Kennedy. Video Editing: Landen Kennedy. Writing: Natalie...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Warriors, Trojans come together for old shoe banquet
TROY – The emotions were high in a room full of pedigree and toughness as Troy and Canton football programs came together for the annual old shoe banquet. Eddie Keiffer, a Canton and regional football legend in his own right gave the keynote address. Keiffer, reminisced about his days on the gridiron and displayed his love for the game and communities.
Comments / 0