Danville Schools Moving to Flexible Instruction Day Friday After Threat
DANVILLE – All Danville Area School District buildings will not have in-person instruction Friday after a threat was received Thursday afternoon at the high school. The district said on its website Thursday the threat was not building specific. Police and administration are investigating and have not yet discovered the source of the threat.
Police investigate school threat in Montour County
DANVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a threat at the Danville Area High School. In a statement, the District says the threat was received Thursday afternoon, and the source is still unknown. Classes were dismissed early. As a precaution, all district schools will have a flexible instruction day Friday...
Band booster treasurer allegedly forges checks to herself
Montgomery, Pa. — The treasurer of a high school band booster club allegedly forged checks and pocketed more than $4,000. State police at Montoursville say Lindsay Tawney was treasurer of the Montgomery Band Booster Club when she began signing checks to herself in October 2021. Police were contacted after the alleged thefts were discovered on Oct. 20. Through investigation, police found that Tawney took a total of $4,475.97 from Oct. 22, 2021 to Aug. 24, 2022. Tawney had allegedly forged the signatures of the band booster club president on the checks so that she could cash them. Charges will be filed, police say.
Move Over Law revisited after troopers hurt in interstate crash
NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning crash along Interstate 80 in Luzerne County sent two state troopers to the hospital. These images show just how lucky two state police troopers are to be alive. You can see their marked patrol SUV crumpled along I-80 east in Nescopeck Township. It all started with […]
Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
Pa. healthcare firm sued over data breach that compromised files containing patient data
WILLIAMSPORT —The operator of more than 40 healthcare facilities in central Pennsylvania has been sued by a patient over a data breach last year. Mark Roberts in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court accuses Family Practice Center of failing to secure information that included names, Social Security numbers, medical insurance and health and treatment information.
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
Pennsylvania DEP asks that Lawrenceville be held in contempt, pay $2K fine
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Lawrenceville may face thousands of dollars more in fines after the Pa. State government asked that the Borough be held in contempt for failing to comply with an order surrounding its water plant. The PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) filed a Petition for Contempt that was signed on November 8. […]
Union County contractor allegedly takes $5,070 deposit but never builds homeowner's deck
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County contractor is accused of taking a homeowner's deposit of $5,070 last spring and never returning to start the project. Jonathan T. Cataldi, 37, of Lewisburg, met with the homeowners in East Buffalo Township on April 29, 2021 to discuss a deck job. Cataldi agreed to install a 12-foot by 10-foot gray colored composite deck at the home for a price of $7,800, according to Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Police. ...
Ballot count continues in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hundreds of provisional ballots still need to be sorted through and verified. Many of those ballots were cast at polling places in Luzerne County that ran out of the paper needed for the voting machines. A crowd gathered inside a room at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre...
Bear hunting check station changes location in Lycoming County
The regular firearms bear season kicks off this weekend and hunters in and around Lycoming County need to be aware of a change in check stations. The check station at Trout Run Fire Hall, north of Williamsport along state Route 14, will operate as planned on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on each day. There also will be a check station at...
Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn
JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
Luzerne County manager resigns, residents voice election concerns
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Voter frustration was on display following Luzerne County’s Election Day ballot paper shortage at the polls. Dozens of county residents who showed up to call for accountability and change were on hand to hear a bombshell announcement. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson announced his resignation just five months after he was […]
GPS tracks stolen car to Athens
Athens, Pa. — A tracking system led police to a park in Athens, where they discovered a stolen SUV from Ohio. Now Chad Edwin Bubb, 43, is in custody and charged with the theft of the $19,000 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to Athens Officer Cody Welch. An OnStar representative contact Bradford County’s emergency dispatch center on Oct. 26 and said a stolen 2013 Avalanche was reported to be in the area...
Coal Township Asks State Court to Reconsider Permit Fees Decision
COAL TOWNSHIP — The fight is still not over between Coal Township and Northumberland County over permit fees for the county prison campus. The News-Item reports Coal Township is asking the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court to reconsider its decision to affirm a Lycoming County Judge’s order that it repay over $267,000 to the county in permit fees.
Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at 98% Capacity with RSV Surge
DANVILLE – Here we go again…but this time it’s not COVID. The surge of RSV in children is beginning to take a toll on children’s hospitals nationwide, including Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Chairman of Geisinger Pediatrics Dr. Frank Maffei says the hospital is...
Deceased Male Located at Waverly Glen Park
The body of a deceased male has been found in a Waverly Park this afternoon. According to the Waverly Police Department, they received a report of a suspicious vehicle on November 10, at 12:35 in the afternoon, parked at Waverly Glen Park. The officers responded to the scene along with...
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
Endwell Residents Fight Project Planned Near Their Neighborhood
People who live in an upscale town of Union neighborhood are expressing opposition to a developer's plans for a nearby site. Walsh Realty is seeking permission for a proposed project on 30.5 acres of land on Watson Boulevard just west of Country Club Road. The Vestal-based firm has outlined plans...
Community Invited to the Island Park 150
The Island Park 150, the challenge event where you decide the challenge. 150 minutes to complete as many laps as possible (or desired) on our 1.53-mile course on Island Park, Blossburg Pa. Run or walk 1 lap or 10+ laps, the challenge is up to you!! Event medal and logo...
