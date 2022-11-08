The relationship between Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Nike is likely finished for good. Nike co-founder Phil Knight made those comments in an interview that aired Thursday on CNBC. Nike announced Friday it “suspended” its relationship with Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe. That was part of the massive fallout that followed his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The Nets also suspended Irving for at least five games. He has missed four already. It’s unclear when he will return to play.

3 HOURS AGO