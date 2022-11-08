Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Lakers sans LeBron James, Patrick Beverley at Utah
LeBron James was ruled out of Monday’s game when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Utah Jazz. James was listed
Josh Hart hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Portland Trail Blazers over Miami Heat, 110-107: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons back to the lineup Monday night in Miami, but it was Josh Hart who delivered the game-winning basket. Hart hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give the Blazers a 110-107 victory. The electric shot came...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Portland Trail Blazers
A look at who is out for today's game.
Idaho8.com
Nike-Kyrie relationship likely finished, Knight tells CNBC
The relationship between Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Nike is likely finished for good. Nike co-founder Phil Knight made those comments in an interview that aired Thursday on CNBC. Nike announced Friday it “suspended” its relationship with Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe. That was part of the massive fallout that followed his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The Nets also suspended Irving for at least five games. He has missed four already. It’s unclear when he will return to play.
Damian Lillard's Current Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Heat Game
Damian Lillard remains listed as questionable (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Monday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat.
ESPN
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum square off as opponents for first time Thursday at New Orleans: ‘It’s going to be fun’
Not surprisingly, Damian Lillard and former Trial Blazers teammate CJ McCollum remain close friends. In fact, Lillard and his former teammate of 10 years and current New Orleans guard recently exchanged text messages just a couple of days before Thursday night’s matchup between the Blazers (8-3) and the Pelicans (6-5) at the Smoothie King Center.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst
10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Blazers hope for continued success on road, visit Pelicans
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of a very successful road trip, while the New Orleans Pelicans are
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard rusty, but healthy, in return at Miami: ‘I felt good’
Damian Lillard was a game-time decision leading up to the Portland Trail Blazers’ dramatic 110-107 win Monday night at the Miami Heat. But that was all word play. He was playing.
Heat blow 15-point lead, fall to Trail Blazers
Josh Hart swished a left-corner 3-pointer at the buzzer as the visiting Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Miami Heat 110-107
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
ESPN
New Orleans hosts conference foe Portland
Portland Trail Blazers (8-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams. New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers (7-3) travel cross-country to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Hornets prediction and pick. Portland is 7-3 coming off a three-point win over Miami on Monday. The Blazers...
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane lead Grizzlies past Spurs in OT
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 32 points and combined to tally Memphis’ final seven points as the visiting
Idaho8.com
Browns CB Ward to play after missing 3 games with concussion
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward will play Sunday at Miami after missing Cleveland’s past three games with a concussion sustained on Oct. 9. Ward said he’s fully recovered from his third concussion, which happened when he banged his head on the turf while assisting on a tackle in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ward said he’s not concerned about any lingering effects from the head injury. The 25-year-old Ward smiled throughout his media availability before the Browns practiced to continue preparing to face the Dolphins. Ward’s coming back just in time to help cover Miami’s speedy receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
ESPN
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
Kings get balanced scoring in victory over Cavaliers
Kevin Huerter hit two clutch hoops down the stretch Wednesday night and the Sacramento Kings avoided more last-second drama by
