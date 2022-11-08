ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho8.com

Nike-Kyrie relationship likely finished, Knight tells CNBC

The relationship between Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Nike is likely finished for good. Nike co-founder Phil Knight made those comments in an interview that aired Thursday on CNBC. Nike announced Friday it “suspended” its relationship with Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe. That was part of the massive fallout that followed his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The Nets also suspended Irving for at least five games. He has missed four already. It’s unclear when he will return to play.
ESPN

Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum square off as opponents for first time Thursday at New Orleans: ‘It’s going to be fun’

Not surprisingly, Damian Lillard and former Trial Blazers teammate CJ McCollum remain close friends. In fact, Lillard and his former teammate of 10 years and current New Orleans guard recently exchanged text messages just a couple of days before Thursday night’s matchup between the Blazers (8-3) and the Pelicans (6-5) at the Smoothie King Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Chicago

Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst

10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.
CHICAGO, IL
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

New Orleans hosts conference foe Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (8-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams. New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans...
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho8.com

Browns CB Ward to play after missing 3 games with concussion

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward will play Sunday at Miami after missing Cleveland’s past three games with a concussion sustained on Oct. 9. Ward said he’s fully recovered from his third concussion, which happened when he banged his head on the turf while assisting on a tackle in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ward said he’s not concerned about any lingering effects from the head injury. The 25-year-old Ward smiled throughout his media availability before the Browns practiced to continue preparing to face the Dolphins. Ward’s coming back just in time to help cover Miami’s speedy receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy