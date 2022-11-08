Read full article on original website
Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
Crimson Tide Must Contain This Alabama Native on Saturday
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban appeared on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday, where he gave his thoughts on a key Ole Miss player. Alabama native and current Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been a standout for the Rebels all season, arguably the best on the team.
How To Watch: No. 20 Alabama vs Liberty
Basketball season is officially underway, and the 2022-23 campaign for the Crimson Tide begins in victory as Alabama defeated Longwood 75-54 in Monday's season opener. Brandon Miller, the highly freshman forward, looked as good as advertised as Alabama dominated in the paint and on the glass. The perimeter shooting and turnovers were a concern after the game, but Nate Oats and his squad will have an opportunity to show improvement this Friday when they take on the Liberty University Flames.
Ole Miss Player Reveals He Wanted Bama to Beat LSU
Ole Miss football player Jonathan Mingo addressed the media this week to preview the upcoming matchup against Alabama. The senior wide receiver had an interesting response when he was asked if he watched the Alabama-LSU game. “Yeah I watched all of it, I was kind of hoping Alabama could win...
Alabama Softball Signs Class of 2023 Commit Jocelyn Briski
The Crimson Tide has officially signed on its newest member, class of 2023 commit Jocelyn Briski. The pitcher from Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, Arizona announced her signing on Wednesday morning. Last season, Briski has struck out a total of 599 batters over the course of 264 innings, with...
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools to Seven
Four-star class of 2024 athlete/running back Derrick McFall has narrowed down his schools to seven. The junior will be deciding between Texas, Miami, Texas A&M, TCU, Auburn, Penn State, and Alabama. The Tyler, Texas native ranks at No. 96 nationally, No. 10 in athletes, and No. 16 in Texas, according...
Alabama Falls in College Football Playoff Rankings
Alabama falls to No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing its second game of the season over the weekend to LSU 32-31 in overtime. Georgia gained the top spot in the rankings this week, followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and TCU at No. 4. Tennessee is sitting right outside of the playoffs at No. 5 after suffering its first loss of the year to the top-ranked Bulldogs on Saturday 27-13.
Former Alabama Defensive Back Named Broncos Captain
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announces that Kareem Jackson will be a team captain for the remainder of the season. Jackson joins fellow safety Justin Simmons as the second defensive captain. "He's a guy that's played a lot of games and been around this league a long time," Hackett...
Brandon Miller Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List
Hours prior to Alabama tipping off its 2022-23 season, the NCAA announced the 50 players listed on the Naismith Trophy Watch List. Amongst stars such as Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Houston's Marcus Sasser is Alabama standout Freshman Brandon Miller. The five-star recruit from...
Alabama vs Austin Peay Kickoff Time Set
The Alabama football team will play host to the Austin Peay Governors at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 19. The Governors sit on the schedule as the traditional cupcake game before the Iron Bowl and as such, the game has been given the traditional cupcake game kickoff: 11 a.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+.
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
Top Five Candidates to Replace Bill O’Brien
It's hard to pin down what's wrong with the Crimson Tide this year. Many have speculated that NIL, a lack of mental fortitude, Saban's age, and recruiting whiffs could play a factor, along with a variety of other things. However, most Tide fans can agree on at least one thing.
Sports Illustrated Projects Bryce Young as the No. 1 Overall Pick
Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson projects Bryce Young to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Houston Texans in its most recent NFL mock draft. Young would be the first player in Alabama history since Harry Gilmer in 1948 to hear his name called at the top of the draft.
Should Nick Saban Bring Back DeMeco Ryans?
Is it time for Nick Saban to replace Pete Golding with a new defensive coordinator?. Alabama's defense this season has not been nearly as dominant as the group has always been known to be, so it might be time to make a coaching change. Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator...
Columbus boys basketball routs Louisville; Falcons girls fall to Wildcats
Facing a tough Louisville team on Tuesday night, the Columbus High School boys basketball team took just a 27-23 lead into halftime. Through the first two quarters of play, the game was very evenly matched, but things changed for the better in the third quarter for the Falcons. They exploded,...
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
The Fresh-men Showed Out On Monday
In a statement opener against Longwood Alabama Hoops has some new faces on the roster and boy can they hoop. Scoring a combined 47 points, the class of 2022 needed no time at all to adjust to the college landscape, making their mark early, it is clear to see what coach Nate Oats plan is with this talented incoming class. Work hard, play defense, and hustle on the court are foundations to Oats “Blue Collar Basketball” that he is instilling in this team.
Lane Kiffin Says Nick Saban Thrives From ‘Dynasty Over’ Talks
Lane Kiffin did not waste any time at his Monday afternoon press conference claiming that Alabama head coach Nick Saban's prime is not behind him just yet. When he saw quotes from Paul Finebaum saying the Nick Saban dynasty is over, Kiffin immediately explained that every time people start to talk about Saban's career coming to an end, they are basically giving the GOAT even more fuel.
