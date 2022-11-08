Alabama falls to No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing its second game of the season over the weekend to LSU 32-31 in overtime. Georgia gained the top spot in the rankings this week, followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and TCU at No. 4. Tennessee is sitting right outside of the playoffs at No. 5 after suffering its first loss of the year to the top-ranked Bulldogs on Saturday 27-13.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO