It's interesting how NASCAR rivalries and feuds work. Some last entire careers, or carry on even beyond retirement. Others may burn intensely for a couple of seasons, and then fizzle out into pleasantries or even transform into lasting friendships. Take Clint Bowyer and Michael Waltrip, for example. Between 2012 and 2015, Bowyer drove the No. 15 Toyota for Michael Waltrip Racing, and beyond their brief professional relationship, the two remain good friends to this day. But, it wasn't always that way.

