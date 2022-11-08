Read full article on original website
Coy Gibbs Rental Car Story Explains Why He’ll Be Missed by the NASCAR Community
The story of Coy Gibbs getting a writer and two strangers from San Diego to North Carolina says a lot about the late father of Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs. The post Coy Gibbs Rental Car Story Explains Why He’ll Be Missed by the NASCAR Community appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Clint Bowyer Called Michael Waltrip the "Worst Driver in NASCAR" After Tense Moment at Bristol
It's interesting how NASCAR rivalries and feuds work. Some last entire careers, or carry on even beyond retirement. Others may burn intensely for a couple of seasons, and then fizzle out into pleasantries or even transform into lasting friendships. Take Clint Bowyer and Michael Waltrip, for example. Between 2012 and 2015, Bowyer drove the No. 15 Toyota for Michael Waltrip Racing, and beyond their brief professional relationship, the two remain good friends to this day. But, it wasn't always that way.
Autoweek.com
Joey Logano Calls NASCAR Cup Championship 'Bittersweet' Following Coy Gibbs' Death
It is often overlooked that two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano began his NASCAR career with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008. That explains Logano’s emotions after hearing of the Saturday night death of Coy Gibbs, the 49-year-old son of football and NASCAR legend Joe Gibbs. Logano, a fresh, new...
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
racer.com
NASCAR releases race start times, broadcast networks for 2023
NASCAR, FOX Sports, and NBC Sports jointly announced 2023 race start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Twenty-one NASCAR Cup Series races will air on FOX or NBC broadcast networks in 2023, the highest number of broadcast races since 2009. The 2023 schedule marks the second consecutive year of growth on network television with one more race airing on broadcast than in 2022.
fordauthority.com
Joey Logano And No. 22 Nascar Ford Win 2022 Championship
Joey Logano made a two-time champion out of the No. 22 Nascar Ford Mustang on Sunday, November 6th, 2022, holding off his fellow Playoffs contenders to take home the victory. Logano poled the No. 22 Mustang during Saturday’s qualifying session at Phoenix Raceway, proving that his machine was the one to beat heading into the final race of the 2022 season. He went on to lead 187 laps, despite being challenged by his Penske Racing teammate, Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Mustang. In fact, the margin of victory was just .301 seconds at the line.
