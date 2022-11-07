ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, TE Isaiah Likely continue to establish connection with early touchdown in Week 9 vs. Saints

By Steve Rudden
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens went up against a tough New Orleans Saints team in Week 9 of the 2022 season. New Orleans is not an easy place to play for many opponents, but the Ravens in the past have proven that they have been successful on the road in the city.

Late in the first quarter, quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with rookie tight end Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown reception. On that drive, Jackson also connected with wide receivers DeSean Jackson, Demarcus Robinson, and James Proche II. Jackson and Proche made critical receptions to keep the drive alive, resulting in the touchdown.

The Ravens have needed other contributors to step up in the absence of tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Likely has been one of those players, and is establishing a nice connection with Jackson.

