Read full article on original website
Related
thehomepagenetwork.com
Wellsboro Community Holds Parade To Honor Veterans
Today is November 1, Veterans Day, a federal holiday that is meant to honor all veterans of the uniformed services who served or are still serving during times of peace as well as war. In November of 1919, President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day...
thehomepagenetwork.com
What’s Happening On Home Page: 11/07 – 11/11
There’s a lot happening on The Home Page Network! It can be easy to miss some of the great stories coming out of our Wellsboro, Mansfield, Blossburg, Troy & Canton markets. To help you catch up, here’s a quick list of the top stories from the past week!
thehomepagenetwork.com
Community Invited to the Island Park 150
The Island Park 150, the challenge event where you decide the challenge. 150 minutes to complete as many laps as possible (or desired) on our 1.53-mile course on Island Park, Blossburg Pa. Run or walk 1 lap or 10+ laps, the challenge is up to you!! Event medal and logo...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Warriors, Trojans come together for old shoe banquet
TROY – The emotions were high in a room full of pedigree and toughness as Troy and Canton football programs came together for the annual old shoe banquet. Eddie Keiffer, a Canton and regional football legend in his own right gave the keynote address. Keiffer, reminisced about his days on the gridiron and displayed his love for the game and communities.
Comments / 0