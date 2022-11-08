ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Badger Herald

SSFC passes ASM internal budget, discusses Student Leadership Project potential move to non-allocable funding

The Associated Students of Madison Student Services Finance Committee met Thursday to discuss the ASM internal budget, vote on the student judiciary internal budget and discuss the Student Leadership Program’s potential transition to non-allocable funding. The meeting began with a discussion about ASM’s internal budget proposal, which SSFC heard...
Badger Herald

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin shares opinions, approaches to key student issues

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is approaching her 100th day as the leader of the University of Wisconsin, where she has spent most of her time engaging with and learning about the community. “I’ve been in listening and learning mode and trying to understand both what are the parts of this institution...

