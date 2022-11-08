Read full article on original website
SSFC passes ASM internal budget, discusses Student Leadership Project potential move to non-allocable funding
The Associated Students of Madison Student Services Finance Committee met Thursday to discuss the ASM internal budget, vote on the student judiciary internal budget and discuss the Student Leadership Program’s potential transition to non-allocable funding. The meeting began with a discussion about ASM’s internal budget proposal, which SSFC heard...
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin shares opinions, approaches to key student issues
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is approaching her 100th day as the leader of the University of Wisconsin, where she has spent most of her time engaging with and learning about the community. “I’ve been in listening and learning mode and trying to understand both what are the parts of this institution...
UW students support Rebecca Blank, Carbone Cancer Center through school project
Three students have partnered with the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and former UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank to raise funds for cancer research as a part of their introduction to entrepreneurial management class “t-shirt project.”. Two juniors, Drew Cobin and Shaun Luce, and sophomore Enrique Banez created a...
