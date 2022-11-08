Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Clinches Coastal Division With Gutsy Win at Wake Fo
The Tar Heels are punching their ticket to Charlotte, but it didn’t come easy. No. 15 Carolina gutted out a 36-34 win at Wake Forest Saturday night, taking the lead on a late Noah Burnette field goal and standing firm on defense to ice the victory. Not only is UNC celebrating just its second ACC Coastal Division title, but Carolina finishes the season 6-0 in true road games. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a program which finished 0-5 in true road games a year ago.
chapelboro.com
UNC Basketball Overcomes Halftime Deficit, Shoots Past College of Charleston
Once again, the top-ranked men’s basketball team in the land had to sweat one out at home. And once again, it did just enough to avoid disaster. The Tar Heels trailed by seven points at the half to plucky College of Charleston and found themselves befuddled by the Cougars’ breathless pace. Add in an unusually bad first-half performance from preseason All-American Armando Bacot (one point, one rebound), and there was reason to worry in Chapel Hill Friday night.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Aims for Road Perfection, More Improvements at Wake Forest
Carolina is 8-1 this season. It’s not necessarily the most convincing 8-1 record in the world, but still preferable to the disappointing 2021 campaign. The Tar Heels are looking to complete a perfect 6-0 record in true road games this weekend at Wake Forest, with the team’s five previous road wins all coming by seven points or fewer.
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Defeats Delaware 5-1 in NCAA Tournament Opener
The No. 1 UNC field hockey team began its quest for a 10th NCAA title in style Friday afternoon, defeating Delaware 5-1 at Karen Shelton Stadium. The Tar Heels are now through to the national quarterfinals against the either Wake Forest or Saint Joseph’s. That game will be played Sunday at noon in Chapel Hill.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Jones Angell on UNC Basketball and Football
Voice of the Tar Heels Jones Angell previews tonight’s basketball game against Charleston – and tomorrow’s football game against Wake Forest.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football at Wake Forest: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The UNC football team will look to make it a perfect 6-0 in true road games this season when they travel down Interstate 40 to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest. Carolina hasn’t won at Wake Forest since 2004, but the Tar Heels have won the last two meetings with the Demon Deacons. Both of those games were high-scoring shootouts, and fireworks could break out once again Saturday night.
chapelboro.com
Rachel Jones and Ally Mastroianni Named Finalists for NCAA Woman of the Year
Two Tar Heels are among 30 finalists nationwide for the NCAA’s annual Woman of the Year Award. Rachel Jones of the women’s soccer program and Ally Mastroianni of the women’s lacrosse program are both among the nominees for the honor. Jones, who is in her fifth and...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Bad Weather, Veterans Day, UNC Football Preview
In today’s news: Orange County marks Veterans Day, North Carolina deals with a bad storm, and UNC football preps for Wake Forest. (Update: after this clip aired, Orange County announced that their Veterans Day ceremony would be moved into the Seymour Center.) Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
UNC Joins Orange County for Annual Veterans Day Ceremony, Memorial Reflection
Orange County held its annual Veterans Day ceremony near the site of the county Veterans Memorial on Friday morning, with much of the traditional program. There was a recognition of all armed forces, a prominent guest speaker and an update on the ongoing construction phases of the memorial outside the Seymour Center in Chapel Hill.
chapelboro.com
Southern Village in Chapel Hill Adds ABC Store
A new ABC store has opened in Chapel Hill. Suite 122 at 300 Market Street in Southern Village saw the new liquor store open its doors on Thursday, October 6. The 3,420 square-foot space was previously a combination of three suites that included office space and a Pilates studio. Representatives...
chapelboro.com
Mechanics and Memories: Cultivating a Half-century Career at Clapp Tractor
Earl Daniel Jr. is a natural problem-solver. Whether being on call for his loyal base of clients at Clapp Tractor — an agricultural equipment dealer located in downtown Siler City — or waking up in the middle of the night because he’s finally cracked the answer to a nagging issue on an engine, the veteran mechanic has an paralleled commitment to his craft.
chapelboro.com
Making a Splash: Back to Basics
To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with 97.9 The Hill and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Election Reaction, Complete Communities, and Economic Sustainability
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, November 10th. She discussed reactions to Tuesday’s election, the Complete Communities Initiative, and a big announcement coming up from the Committee on Economic Sustainability. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Seeking Missing Woman
Chapel Hill Police are asking for your help as they search for a missing woman. 32-year-old Stephanie Knuckles was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 10, in the area of 1500 East Franklin Street. She was last seen wearing a light blue Walgreens shirt and black pants. Stephanie Knuckles...
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Veterans Day, Election Debrief, Historical Events
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, November 11th. He discussed Veterans Day activities, a debrief of Tuesday’s election results, and some recent historical remembrances in the community. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Eno Arts Mill Reflects on Accomplishments of the Year
The Eno Arts Mill has quickly become a staple of the Hillsborough community located in a space with a prominent historical past. The mill recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, and provided exciting updates of their accomplishments at an October Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The Orange County Arts...
chapelboro.com
Schools, Sewers, Spending: Chatham Commissioners Discuss Capital Improvement Plans
Chatham County Board of Commissioners got their first look Monday at the county’s 2024-2030 Capital Improvement Plan, which focuses on funding for school growth and improving wastewater infrastructure. There are eight new projects planned under the proposed CIP including the construction of two new schools in Chatham Park, improvements...
