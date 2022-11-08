ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Football Clinches Coastal Division With Gutsy Win at Wake Fo

The Tar Heels are punching their ticket to Charlotte, but it didn’t come easy. No. 15 Carolina gutted out a 36-34 win at Wake Forest Saturday night, taking the lead on a late Noah Burnette field goal and standing firm on defense to ice the victory. Not only is UNC celebrating just its second ACC Coastal Division title, but Carolina finishes the season 6-0 in true road games. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a program which finished 0-5 in true road games a year ago.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Basketball Overcomes Halftime Deficit, Shoots Past College of Charleston

Once again, the top-ranked men’s basketball team in the land had to sweat one out at home. And once again, it did just enough to avoid disaster. The Tar Heels trailed by seven points at the half to plucky College of Charleston and found themselves befuddled by the Cougars’ breathless pace. Add in an unusually bad first-half performance from preseason All-American Armando Bacot (one point, one rebound), and there was reason to worry in Chapel Hill Friday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Football Aims for Road Perfection, More Improvements at Wake Forest

Carolina is 8-1 this season. It’s not necessarily the most convincing 8-1 record in the world, but still preferable to the disappointing 2021 campaign. The Tar Heels are looking to complete a perfect 6-0 record in true road games this weekend at Wake Forest, with the team’s five previous road wins all coming by seven points or fewer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Field Hockey Defeats Delaware 5-1 in NCAA Tournament Opener

The No. 1 UNC field hockey team began its quest for a 10th NCAA title in style Friday afternoon, defeating Delaware 5-1 at Karen Shelton Stadium. The Tar Heels are now through to the national quarterfinals against the either Wake Forest or Saint Joseph’s. That game will be played Sunday at noon in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Football at Wake Forest: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time

The UNC football team will look to make it a perfect 6-0 in true road games this season when they travel down Interstate 40 to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest. Carolina hasn’t won at Wake Forest since 2004, but the Tar Heels have won the last two meetings with the Demon Deacons. Both of those games were high-scoring shootouts, and fireworks could break out once again Saturday night.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Morning News: Bad Weather, Veterans Day, UNC Football Preview

In today’s news: Orange County marks Veterans Day, North Carolina deals with a bad storm, and UNC football preps for Wake Forest. (Update: after this clip aired, Orange County announced that their Veterans Day ceremony would be moved into the Seymour Center.) Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Southern Village in Chapel Hill Adds ABC Store

A new ABC store has opened in Chapel Hill. Suite 122 at 300 Market Street in Southern Village saw the new liquor store open its doors on Thursday, October 6. The 3,420 square-foot space was previously a combination of three suites that included office space and a Pilates studio. Representatives...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Mechanics and Memories: Cultivating a Half-century Career at Clapp Tractor

Earl Daniel Jr. is a natural problem-solver. Whether being on call for his loyal base of clients at Clapp Tractor — an agricultural equipment dealer located in downtown Siler City — or waking up in the middle of the night because he’s finally cracked the answer to a nagging issue on an engine, the veteran mechanic has an paralleled commitment to his craft.
SILER CITY, NC
Making a Splash: Back to Basics

To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with 97.9 The Hill and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chapel Hill Police Seeking Missing Woman

Chapel Hill Police are asking for your help as they search for a missing woman. 32-year-old Stephanie Knuckles was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 10, in the area of 1500 East Franklin Street. She was last seen wearing a light blue Walgreens shirt and black pants. Stephanie Knuckles...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Carrboro: Veterans Day, Election Debrief, Historical Events

Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, November 11th. He discussed Veterans Day activities, a debrief of Tuesday’s election results, and some recent historical remembrances in the community. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC
Eno Arts Mill Reflects on Accomplishments of the Year

The Eno Arts Mill has quickly become a staple of the Hillsborough community located in a space with a prominent historical past. The mill recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, and provided exciting updates of their accomplishments at an October Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting. The Orange County Arts...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

