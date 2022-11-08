Once again, the top-ranked men’s basketball team in the land had to sweat one out at home. And once again, it did just enough to avoid disaster. The Tar Heels trailed by seven points at the half to plucky College of Charleston and found themselves befuddled by the Cougars’ breathless pace. Add in an unusually bad first-half performance from preseason All-American Armando Bacot (one point, one rebound), and there was reason to worry in Chapel Hill Friday night.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO