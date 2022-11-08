Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs CEO Says He Expects a ‘Reopening' in Capital Markets Next Year
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that he expects capital markets to recover in the upcoming months. "I think what we're going through at the moment is a reset of valuation expectations," he said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that...
Hong Kong Stocks Jump After China Trims Quarantine Period, Rise More Than 7%
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Hang Seng index jumped more than 7% as Chinese authorities announced to trim its quarantine period by two days. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked.
After FTX Collapse, Crypto Investors Need to Rethink How They Hold Assets, Blockchain.com CEO Says
Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith says FTX was more popular with Silicon Valley investors than it was important to the cryptocurrency economy. The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's company is a "total failure of governance," Smith told CNBC, but it won't shut down investor funding for crypto startups. It will...
FTX's U.S. Website Says Trading ‘May Be Halted' in a Few Days But Withdrawals Still Available
FTX's U.S. website says trading "may be halted" in a few days but withdrawals are still open. The U.S. operation is a small part of FTX, the crypto exchange that crashed this week. FTX's U.S. website says trading "may be halted" in a few days after the parent company spiraled...
UK on the Brink of Recession After Economy Contracts by 0.2% in the Third Quarter
LONDON — The U.K. economy contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2022, signaling what could be the start of a long recession. The preliminary estimate indicates that the economy performed better than expected in the third quarter, despite the downturn. Economists had projected a contraction of 0.5%, according to Refinitiv.
Carl Icahn Says He Still Thinks We Are in a Bear Market Despite Thursday's Rally
Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market, and he believes a recession is still on the horizon. "We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."
Op-Ed: Crypto Markets Need Regulation to Avoid More Washouts Like FTX, Says Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong
FTX — until recently one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world — declared bankruptcy Friday after revelations about its business practices led to a surge of customer withdrawals, without sufficient funds to fulfill those withdrawals. Coinbase doesn't have any material exposure to FTX, but I have...
FTX Says It's Removing Trading and Withdrawals, Moving Digital Assets to a Cold Wallet After a $477 Million Suspected Hack
The new FTX CEO says the bankrupt crypto exchange is "in the process of removing trading and withdrawal functionality" and it is "moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new cold wallet custodian," according to a statement tweeted by the company's general counsel. The announcement comes...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I No Longer Advocate That You Should Sell Activision Blizzard
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Advanced Micro Devices Inc: "We've cut the position back for my Charitable Trust. ... We're happy and content to leave the rest and let it run up $8 today."
Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
Britain's Businesses Are ‘Running Out of Fight' as Country Faces Longest-Ever Recession
U.K. gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.2% quarter on quarter in the three months to September, official figures showed Friday. Many independent businesses are now striving to survive the Christmas period before shuttering in January, Tina McKenzie of the Federation of Small Businesses told CNBC. Over a third of...
China Eases Covid Measures, Trims Quarantine Time by Two Days
BEIJING — China reduced the quarantine time for international travelers by two days, state media said Friday. Instead of making travelers stay at a centralized quarantine facility for seven days upon arrival in the country, the new rules stipulate a five day quarantine, according to state media. That's followed by three days of home observation, unchanged from prior protocol.
Why Egg Prices Are Surging — But Chicken Prices Are Falling: It's an ‘Act of God' Event, Says Trade Strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
Why Tracking DEI Initiatives and Disclosing Them Is Imperative for Business
There are key differences between diversity, inclusion, and belonging. One way that companies can showcase their diversity, belonging, and inclusion is by using data to track and disclose DEI initiatives. Snack food company Mondelez releases an annual report called "Snacking Made Right," which tracks and discloses ESG initiatives. As companies...
Juul Reaches Financing Deal, Plans to Cut 30% of Jobs to Dodge Bankruptcy
Juul said it reached a financing deal as it seeks to stave off bankruptcy . The company also plans to lay off about a third of its global workforce, or 400 people, and reduce its operating budget by 30% to 40%. Juul has been saddled by legal challenges in recent...
Thousands at Meta, Twitter, Salesforce Lost Jobs This Week—the Shock Could Ripple Through the Economy for Months
Tens of thousands of tech workers have been laid off within days, as tech giants including Meta, Twitter, Salesforce and others shed headcount going into the final stretch of the year. At least 20,300 U.S. tech workers were let go from their jobs in November, and more than 100,000 since the beginning of the year, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks layoffs in the field.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4 Million a Day: How Many $8 Subscribers Would It Need to Break Even?
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million each day, and that he's willing to try anything he thinks might help the social media platform turn a profit. First up: Musk's plan to charge Twitter users $7.99 for a blue checkmark on their account. The new service has received backlash from a variety of prominent Twitter users — it's already been paused, after some accounts used it to impersonate high-profile brands and people — but people on the platform are clearly willing to pay.
Mass Layoffs at Twitter, Meta and Other Companies Spotlight a Little-Known U.S. Law That Protects Employees
Soon after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, mass layoffs began. On the night of Nov. 3, hundreds of the company's employees were notified via email that they no longer worked there, though some have since been asked to come back, Bloomberg reports. In...
A mandate for multi-employer bargaining? Without it, wages for the low paid won't rise
“The fact is that the government that I lead was elected with a mandate to increase people’s wages,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the House of Representatives last week, as parliament debated the government’s bill to increase access to multi-employer collective bargaining. The bill passed the lower house last Thursday, after the government made changes that Employment Relations Minister Tony Burke said would ensure the “primacy” of enterprise bargaining. Further concessions may be needed to pass the Senate. Read more: Grattan on Friday: Government throws...
Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Denies Fleeing to Argentina, Says He's Still in the Bahamas
Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he is still in the Bahamas, as rumors swirled overnight that the ex-CEO of the now-bankrupt FTX had run off to South America. FlightRadar24 tweeted early Saturday morning that the one-time crypto billionaire was flying from Nassau to Argentina. Speculation over SBF's whereabouts comes as authorities...
