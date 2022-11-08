ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basile impresses, Virginia Tech wallops Delaware St. 95-57

 5 days ago

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Basile poured in 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his Virginia Tech debut, leading the Hokies to a 95-57 romp past Delaware State in a season opener on Monday night.

A senior transfer from Wright State, Basile hit 12 of 16 from the field, including 6-of-9 from behind the 3-point arc, and is widely seen as the replacement for two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference forward Keve Aluma.

The Hokies, last season’s ACC Tournament champions, won their season opener for the seventh straight time.

Sean Pedulla had 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from deep and dished eight assists for Virginia Tech, Darius Maddox added 14 points and Lynn Kidd had 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Khyrie Staten and Brandon Stone scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Delaware State, which finished 2-25 a year ago and was winless in 14 games in the Mideast Athletic Conference.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

