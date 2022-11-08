ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New D-I member Queens University edges Marshall 83-82

 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Dye had 24 points and made the go-ahead layup with nine seconds left and new Division-I member Queens University held on for an 83-82 victory over Marshall on Monday night in a season opener.

Marshall would get two contested opportunities under the basket, but couldn’t sink the game-winner as the Royals pulled off the victory in their first Division I game.

Dye also contributed seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Royals. Gavin Rains added 14 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and he also had 13 rebounds. AJ McKee recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Taevion Kinsey finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor added 20 points, four assists and three steals for Marshall. Kamdyn Curfman also put up 15 points and two steals.

Up next for Queens is a matchup Thursday with Clinton College at home. Marshall hosts Tennessee Tech on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

