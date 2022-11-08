A week after Vanderbilt Commodores’ defensive backs coach Dan Jackson posted on Facebook that Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) was “two steps ahead of everyone,” Vanderbilt has asked Jackson himself to “step back” from his job. That’s after Jackson deleted his initial Facebook post and posted an apology to Twitter, but also after he coached as normal in the Commodores’ 38-27 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday. Here’s the initial post, screenshotted by the Stop Antisemitism group on Twitter last Thursday afternoon:

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO