Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
footballscoop.com
Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year
I'm on record stating Tulane has the best helmet in college football. But now the Green Wave may have some competition. After opening a new helmet decal to a fan vote, WKU has made the only sensible choice. Big Red is going on the Hilltoppers' helmets for this Saturday's game with Rice.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville-area football teams placed in new football regions for 2023, 2024
The TSSAA has announced the new football regions for competition in 2023 and 2024. Six area schools share a region, while Montgomery Central and Clarksville Academy are in their own classifications and regions separated from other area programs. Kirkwood High School, which is set to open in Fall 2023, has not been placed.
thecomeback.com
Vanderbilt makes decision on coach who had shocking Kanye comments
A week after Vanderbilt Commodores’ defensive backs coach Dan Jackson posted on Facebook that Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) was “two steps ahead of everyone,” Vanderbilt has asked Jackson himself to “step back” from his job. That’s after Jackson deleted his initial Facebook post and posted an apology to Twitter, but also after he coached as normal in the Commodores’ 38-27 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday. Here’s the initial post, screenshotted by the Stop Antisemitism group on Twitter last Thursday afternoon:
wnky.com
Bowling Green businesses bouncing back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nearing the anniversary of the tornadoes that struck Bowling Green, over on River St., one small business is laying new roots. Musser Automotive, a repair shop in Bowling Green since 2014 has recently relocated. After being destroyed by the tornadoes ripping through town, the shop has finally resettled and attempting to come back. News 40 spoke with owner Jason Musser about the struggles of repairing his livelihood.
Cheatham County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for Cheatham County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WKRN
Deadly shooting investigation in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. Dr. Jason Martin speaks after losing governor’s race …. Dr. Jason Martin spoke Tuesday night after losing...
fox17.com
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WKRN
Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
Man hit on side of I-40 East in Dickson County, left in critical condition
A man was hit while trying to change a flat tire in Dickson County Tuesday evening because a motorist reportedly failed to move over on Interstate 40.
WKRN
Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte …. The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel.
theshelbyreport.com
Food Lion Opens Liquor Store In Hopkinsville, KY
North Carolina-based Food Lion has opened a liquor store adjacent to its grocery store Nov. 9 at 4305 Canton Pike in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The liquor store will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. “I’m excited to open this new store in Hopkinsville...
theloganjournal.com
Service One to open new Russellville location
Service One Credit Union’s branch in Russellville will move to a new location at 540 E. 4th Street. “This move will make our banking services more accessible to residents of the Logan County area,” according to the Branch Manager Ralph Addison. “We expect to complete our renovations...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
mainstreetclarksville.com
I-24 West site of multiple wrecks last week, with one fatality reported
Interstate 24, north of Nashville, experienced multiple wrecks in the first week of November in and near Montgomery County, with one resulting in a fatality. In Robertson County, at Exit 19, on Thursday, Nov. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Clarksville resident Khandra Smalley, 59, was killed when the Honda Passport she was driving left the westbound lane of the interstate and struck a tree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
whopam.com
Two semis burn at Hopkinsville truck stop, man sustains minor injuries
Two semis burned early Wednesday morning at the I-24 Chevron on Fort Campbell Boulevard on the south side of Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Fire Lt. Payton Rogers says firefighters were called to the truck stop about 1:45 a.m. and the cause of the blaze is unknown. One of the drivers sustained minor...
WSMV
Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
fox17.com
Japanese condiment company to invest $65 million in new Clarksville plant
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kewpie Corporation, a Japanese company known for its popular mayonnaise and salad dressing, is planning to invest more than $65 million into a Middle Tennessee facility. The development will create 85 new jobs in Montgomery County. Kewpie made the announcement Wednesday along with the Tennessee...
Comments / 0