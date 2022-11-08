ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Mickey Joseph talks Nebraska's loss to third-ranked Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nebraska battled Michigan on the road in "The Big House," losing 34-3. Following the loss, Mickey Joseph talked players' injuries, the team's running game, Wisconsin, Iowa and more. "I think overall the kids are playing hard right now under the circumstances," Mickey Joseph said. "They...
ANN ARBOR, MI
KETV.com

Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights

Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts honored by Omaha's Press Club

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is the new face on the barroom floor at Omaha's Press Club. This longtime tradition honors people who've had a big impact on the community. The drawing of Ricketts was unveiled Thursday night after a comedy roast featuring Larry the Cable Guy.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha native WWII sailor finally honored at Memorial Park

OMAHA, Neb. — This Veterans Day the VFW Post 1 honored Arthur Francis Johnson, an Omaha native killed in action during World War II. His name will forever be enshrined at Memorial Park alongside hundreds of others who died in WWII. In November 1919, Arthur Francis Johnson was the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

City of Ashland holds funeral, honors life of recently-deceased mayor

ASHLAND, Neb. — The city of Ashland honored the life of its mayor Saturday afternoon. Richard Grauerholz died Friday, Nov. 4. He had served as the mayor of Ashland since 2014. Before becoming mayor, he spent 31 years as an instructor for the State of Nebraska Fire Marshal Training...
ASHLAND, NE
KETV.com

Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's top stories of the week, Nov. 5-11

OMAHA, Neb. — A holiday display controversy, an Omaha police officer under investigation and more highlight our top seven stories of the week. KETV NewsWatch 7 had Election Day covered from every angle, including a live interview with governor-elect Jim Pillen and analysis of the latest results throughout the night.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Medal of Honor recipient honored with Omaha street renaming

As a new street sign is unveiled at 24th and Davenport Street in Omaha near Central High, so does the story of one James W. Fous, who made his mark in Vietnam. Fous was drafted into the army in 1967. He was out on his first patrol with three other men when the enemy came to their camp. He killed two of them, but a third lobbed a grenade towards their direction.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery

BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Quilts of Valor' presented to River City Nursing Home veterans

OMAHA, Neb. — A national organization handed out "Quilts of Valor" to veterans at an Omaha nursing home Thursday. The volunteer-led group has been making and handing out the blankets to veterans nationwide since 2003. Thursday, they were presented to residents and employees at River City Nursing Home and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

At least two shot, nine injured in early Sunday morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting where at least 11 people were injured Sunday morning. It happened around 4:15 a.m. near 34th Street and Ames Avenue. Authorities confirmed one victim was rushed to a hospital while first responders performed CPR. The second victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weather Now extra: What is a snow squall warning?

OMAHA, Neb. — It's starting to feel like winter, just in time for Winter Weather Awareness Day. Meteorologist Sean Everson shares what you need to know for this year, including the new snow squall warning. A snow squall warning is issued for short duration, intense bursts of snow and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha animal rescues and shelters facing challenges

OMAHA, Neb. — Animal rescues and shelters report staffing shortages and adoption declines in the last couple years. It is prompting the Nebraska Humane Society to change some of its policies to make sure it has got enough room for strays. NHS is contracted with the city of Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

What Happens When... it's time to retire your American Flag

OMAHA, Neb. — When your displayed American flag becomes stressed, worn and tattered, you might not know how to properly replace it. "The main thing is if it's unserviceable, which usually means any fraying of the edges, anything like that, it should be taken down and retired properly," said Cmdr. Paul Taylor of American Legion Post #1.
OMAHA, NE

