KETV.com
Mickey Joseph talks Nebraska's loss to third-ranked Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nebraska battled Michigan on the road in "The Big House," losing 34-3. Following the loss, Mickey Joseph talked players' injuries, the team's running game, Wisconsin, Iowa and more. "I think overall the kids are playing hard right now under the circumstances," Mickey Joseph said. "They...
KETV.com
Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights
Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
KETV.com
Live On Nebraska holding event to bring awareness to importance of organ donation
OMAHA, Neb. — Live On Nebraska is holding a Donor Sabbath on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at Mount Calvary Community Church in hopes of raising awareness on the importance of organ and tissue donations. There are more than 100,000 people in the United States waiting for a...
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts honored by Omaha's Press Club
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is the new face on the barroom floor at Omaha's Press Club. This longtime tradition honors people who've had a big impact on the community. The drawing of Ricketts was unveiled Thursday night after a comedy roast featuring Larry the Cable Guy.
KETV.com
Omaha native WWII sailor finally honored at Memorial Park
OMAHA, Neb. — This Veterans Day the VFW Post 1 honored Arthur Francis Johnson, an Omaha native killed in action during World War II. His name will forever be enshrined at Memorial Park alongside hundreds of others who died in WWII. In November 1919, Arthur Francis Johnson was the...
KETV.com
City of Ashland holds funeral, honors life of recently-deceased mayor
ASHLAND, Neb. — The city of Ashland honored the life of its mayor Saturday afternoon. Richard Grauerholz died Friday, Nov. 4. He had served as the mayor of Ashland since 2014. Before becoming mayor, he spent 31 years as an instructor for the State of Nebraska Fire Marshal Training...
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's top stories of the week, Nov. 5-11
OMAHA, Neb. — A holiday display controversy, an Omaha police officer under investigation and more highlight our top seven stories of the week. KETV NewsWatch 7 had Election Day covered from every angle, including a live interview with governor-elect Jim Pillen and analysis of the latest results throughout the night.
KETV.com
Medal of Honor recipient honored with Omaha street renaming
As a new street sign is unveiled at 24th and Davenport Street in Omaha near Central High, so does the story of one James W. Fous, who made his mark in Vietnam. Fous was drafted into the army in 1967. He was out on his first patrol with three other men when the enemy came to their camp. He killed two of them, but a third lobbed a grenade towards their direction.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery
BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
KETV.com
'Quilts of Valor' presented to River City Nursing Home veterans
OMAHA, Neb. — A national organization handed out "Quilts of Valor" to veterans at an Omaha nursing home Thursday. The volunteer-led group has been making and handing out the blankets to veterans nationwide since 2003. Thursday, they were presented to residents and employees at River City Nursing Home and...
KETV.com
'Hard to find anybody': New incentives to help Nebraska child care providers
PAPILLION, Neb. — Nebraska Health and Human Services announced a major investment in childcare. DHHS says it'll devote $66 million to incentivize new workers and reward existing providers. One Papillion daycare owner says the help can't come soon enough, as she struggles to attract new employees. The owner of...
KETV.com
Bennington school district looks to new plans after bond fails to pass
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Bennington Public Schools goes back to the drawing board after voters overwhelmingly shot down a school bond. The $153 million would have helped pay for a new high school plus other district upgrades. It is not the outcome proponents were hoping for, but even opponents were...
KETV.com
At least two shot, nine injured in early Sunday morning shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting where at least 11 people were injured Sunday morning. It happened around 4:15 a.m. near 34th Street and Ames Avenue. Authorities confirmed one victim was rushed to a hospital while first responders performed CPR. The second victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
KETV.com
Need for snowplow drivers at Nebraska Department of Transportation, rural counties, Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — If frost or precipitation accumulates across any stretch of 10,000 miles covered by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, it's as prepared as it can be. But NDOT continues to recruit. A spokesperson says it needs anywhere from 200 to 250 drivers with commercial driver's licenses. She...
KETV.com
Weather Now extra: What is a snow squall warning?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's starting to feel like winter, just in time for Winter Weather Awareness Day. Meteorologist Sean Everson shares what you need to know for this year, including the new snow squall warning. A snow squall warning is issued for short duration, intense bursts of snow and...
KETV.com
Omaha animal rescues and shelters facing challenges
OMAHA, Neb. — Animal rescues and shelters report staffing shortages and adoption declines in the last couple years. It is prompting the Nebraska Humane Society to change some of its policies to make sure it has got enough room for strays. NHS is contracted with the city of Omaha...
KETV.com
Water leak at Nebraska State Penitentiary causes long-term damage, displaces inmates
LINCOLN, Neb. — A water leak that forced the evacuation of nearly 140 inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary caused long-term damage, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. The leak was caused by a burst pipe that was buried about 10 to 15 feet from the exterior of...
KETV.com
What Happens When... it's time to retire your American Flag
OMAHA, Neb. — When your displayed American flag becomes stressed, worn and tattered, you might not know how to properly replace it. "The main thing is if it's unserviceable, which usually means any fraying of the edges, anything like that, it should be taken down and retired properly," said Cmdr. Paul Taylor of American Legion Post #1.
KETV.com
Omaha police officer cited for criminal mischief as part of internal investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer was cited Friday for criminal mischief as part of an internal investigation, according to the department. Officer William Klees was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 8 pending the investigation. The department, which consulted with the Omaha City Attorney's office, said...
