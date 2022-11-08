Read full article on original website
29 great gift ideas under $50 for someone you don’t know very well
Buying gifts for someone you don’t know very well can be a tricky endeavor. Not only is it hard to get it right, but it is all too easy to get it wrong! With the help of some experts, we rounded up our favorite gift ideas for someone you don’t know that well, and plenty of tips for avoiding a gifting gaffe.
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
21 cozy gifts for anyone who loves to stay home and chill
Who doesn’t love to throw on some fuzzy socks, snuggle up in a warm blanket or read an edge-of-your-seat suspense novel next to a luxuriously scented candle at the end of a stressful day? Giving someone a cozy gift is like sending them a warm hug and the all-clear to relax and enjoy some “me time.”
ELLE DECOR
Amazon Has A Secret Section Filled with Premium Gifts Under $50
Whether you’re on the hunt for Kate Middleton’s favorite sneakers or adding delectable Christmas crackers to your cart, gift shopping on Amazon (and the beloved quick, free delivery!) is so much easier than running from store to store. And if you know where to look, you can even find high end and designer items on the site.
The 6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The Instant Pot Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven sizzled the competition.
Mic
These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever
Sometimes, shopping is easy. The perfect item seems to show up and tell you who wants it. Other times, it’s a mystery so unsolvable that Sherlock Holmes wouldn’t know what to get. When you are faced with a mysterious, inscrutable, inexplicable, and baffling shopping challenge, you need help from the experts. But who are the shopping experts, you ask? That’s easy. They are the people who are buying up all the cleverest items on Amazon. This is the clue you needed to solve the puzzle: These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever.
Mic
Think having a nice house is expensive? These clever things will prove you wrong
When you have a home with needs, every trip to the hardware or department store can become a bank-account-draining situation. It doesn’t have to be like that. For loads of $100 solutions sitting on a shelf in that retailer, there are brilliant alternatives on Amazon at a fraction of the price. Sometimes it’s a genius hack conjured up by the brilliant minds that congregate in the reviews section, and sometimes it is seemingly the same item for a price that’s more within striking range. So if you think having a nice house is expensive, these clever things will prove you wrong.
Epicurious
Basic Bulgogi
A staple of Korean barbecue, bulgogi translates to “fire meat” (a direct link to the tradition of making it by grilling marinated beef over charcoal). This bulgogi recipe, which requires minimal prep time and is endlessly adaptable, is designed to be pan-fried on a stovetop. The hot-sweet-salty bulgogi marinade pairs well with beef, chicken, or pork—for a vegetarian version, try this recipe with eggplant. In short: It’s an excellent weeknight main dish to keep in your back pocket.
"Mascara Mixology" Gave Me the Best Lashes of My Life
"Mascara mixology" is going viral on TikTok. Also called "mascara cocktailing," the trend involves mixing mascaras to achieve a personalized look. Our editor tested the trend and is sharing her results. As a beauty enthusiast, I can name a few mascara formulas that lengthen, a few that add volume, and...
Delish
Turkey à la King
Turkey à la King is a comforting one-skillet recipe made with cooked turkey and vegetables simmered in a luxurious white cream sauce. It makes a great leftovers meal for turkey and veggies that isn’t a run-of-the-mill turkey sandwich. Turkey à la King tastes just like chicken pot pie filling without the pie crust, making it super-simple to put together.
rsvplive.ie
Mum shares genius hack to stop condensation gathering on windows overnight
With the cold, dark, winter nights well and truly upon us, many homes are struggling to control the build up of condensation on their windows that resembles a “swimming pool” come morning time. Cleaning expert Jen who has garnered 1 million followers on TikTok and even more on...
foodgressing.com
White Castle Kickin’ Southwest Stuffin’ Muffins Recipe
White Castle is ready to steal turkey’s thunder this Thanksgiving with the introduction of yet another fantastic stuffing recipe: the Kickin’ Southwest Stuffin’ Muffins. This spicy take on the holiday staple continues White Castle’s long-standing tradition of providing unique and delicious stuffing recipes using world-famous Sliders.
