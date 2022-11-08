Shore Conference soccer state tournament scoreboard, updates, highlights

Stay with the Asbury Park Press/APP.com for coverage of all this week's games involving Shore Conference high school soccer teams playing in the NJSIAA public school group seminfinals and finals and non-public brackets. We've got the game scores, highlights, photos and videos.

Tuesday (girls soccer)

Group 4 semifinal

Freehold Township 3, Eastern 0

Hailey Santiago put the Patriots on the scoreboard in the 27th minute and Kayla Wong tacked on two goals. Freehold Township faces Ridgewood for the title Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Kean.

Group 3 semifinal

Cherry Hill West 1, Middletown South 0

Group 2 semifinal

Wall 1, Seneca 0

Kaitlyn Pettit scored the lone goal for the Crimson Knights, who move on to Saturday's 7 p.m. group final against West Morris at Kean University.

Group 1 semifinal

Point Pleasant Beach 1, Palmyra 1 (Point Beach wins on penalty kicks, 5-4)

A set piece goal by Shelby Brunotte for Point Beach provided the regulation tying goal with with 11:32 left and Brunotte scored the decisive penalty to break the tie. The Gulls will face Mountain Lakes in the title game Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Kean University.

South Jersey Non-Public A final

Paul VI 2, Red Bank Catholic 1

The Caseys scored in the second minute -- Gianna Romeo from Mya King -- but Paul VI countered with goals by Sofia Marchese and Ave Martin.

Wednesday (boys soccer)

Group 4 semifinal

Cherokee 1, Freehold Township 0

Group 2 semfinal

Delran 2, Holmdel 1

Group 1 semifinal

Haddon Township 6, Shore Regional 3

South Jersey Non-Public A final

CBA 1, St. Peter's 0

After 68 minutes of scoreless play, Will Thygeson scored the lone goal. CBA (18-1) returns to the state final for the sixth time in eight years and will face Seton Hall Prep – the team that beat the Colts in last year’s state final – in Saturday’s Non-Public A final at Franklin High School at 10 a.m.

South Jersey Non-Public B final

St. Rose 0, Bishop Eustace 0 (St. Rose wins on penalties, 5-3)

All five St. Rose shootout kickers scored with Diego Nieves netting the winner. The Purple Roses in their first trip to the Non-Public B title game since winning it in 2010 will take on three-time defending champ Gill St. Bernard Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Franklin High School.

