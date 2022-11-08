ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Shore Conference soccer state tournament scoreboard, updates, highlights

By Bob Jordan, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0xVD_0j2Zbirx00

Stay with the Asbury Park Press/APP.com for coverage of all this week's games involving Shore Conference high school soccer teams playing in the NJSIAA public school group seminfinals and finals and non-public brackets. We've got the game scores, highlights, photos and videos.

Follow along here as we provide live game updates.

NEW: Top Shore Conference boys, girls soccer sophomores of 2022

More: Here are the Shore athletes on the National Signing Day list

Tuesday (girls soccer)

PREVIEW OF TUESDAY'S GAMES: Catching up with the Shore's 10 remaining boys, girls soccer teams in state tournament

Group 4 semifinal

Freehold Township 3, Eastern 0

Hailey Santiago put the Patriots on the scoreboard in the 27th minute and Kayla Wong tacked on two goals. Freehold Township faces Ridgewood for the title Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Kean.

Group 3 semifinal

Cherry Hill West 1, Middletown South 0

Group 2 semifinal

Wall 1, Seneca 0

Kaitlyn Pettit scored the lone goal for the Crimson Knights, who move on to Saturday's 7 p.m. group final against West Morris at Kean University.

Group 1 semifinal

Point Pleasant Beach 1, Palmyra 1 (Point Beach wins on penalty kicks, 5-4)

A set piece goal by Shelby Brunotte for Point Beach provided the regulation tying goal with with 11:32 left and Brunotte scored the decisive penalty to break the tie. The Gulls will face Mountain Lakes in the title game Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Kean University.

South Jersey Non-Public A final

Paul VI 2, Red Bank Catholic 1

The Caseys scored in the second minute -- Gianna Romeo from Mya King -- but Paul VI countered with goals by Sofia Marchese and Ave Martin.

More: Top Shore Conference boys, girls soccer freshmen of 2022

Wednesday (boys soccer)

PREVIEW OF WEDNESDAY'S GAMES: Catching up with the Shore's 10 remaining boys, girls soccer teams in state tournament

Group 4 semifinal

Cherokee 1, Freehold Township 0

Group 2 semfinal

Delran 2, Holmdel 1

Group 1 semifinal

Haddon Township 6, Shore Regional 3

South Jersey Non-Public A final

CBA 1, St. Peter's 0

After 68 minutes of scoreless play, Will Thygeson scored the lone goal. CBA (18-1) returns to the state final for the sixth time in eight years and will face Seton Hall Prep – the team that beat the Colts in last year’s state final – in Saturday’s Non-Public A final at Franklin High School at 10 a.m.

FULL STORY: Will Thygeson's late game-winner sends CBA boys soccer back to state final

South Jersey Non-Public B final

St. Rose 0, Bishop Eustace 0 (St. Rose wins on penalties, 5-3)

All five St. Rose shootout kickers scored with Diego Nieves netting the winner. The Purple Roses in their first trip to the Non-Public B title game since winning it in 2010 will take on three-time defending champ Gill St. Bernard Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Franklin High School.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Shore Conference soccer state tournament scoreboard, updates, highlights

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Football: There is nothing perfect about Toms River North -- except its record

There is nothing perfect about Toms River North — except its record, of course. Toms River North, ranked No. 6 in the state by NJ.com, improved to 12-0 Friday night. The Mariners got 258 yards rushing from quarterback Micah Ford and 175 from running back Josh Moore and returned two interceptions for TDs in Toms River. Toms River North kept its collective pedal to the metal, blasting defending sectional champion Kingsway, 48-14.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future

Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Where Is Everyone?

You might be aware that the offices/studios of WOBM and Townsquare Media are located in downtown Toms River. It is shocking how different this area is on a holiday and when Toms River schools are closed which they have been this week partly due to the NJEA Teachers Convention. Traffic is considerably lighter and you don’t have the kids from High School South going out for lunch. If you couple that with Toms River and/or Ocean County employees having a day off it’s like a ghost town…which is nice once in a while.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
roi-nj.com

Walters breaks ground on 67-unit oceanside redevelopment

Barnegat-based developer Walters broke ground on Osborn Dunes in the barrier island section of Brick Township on Oct. 29 — 10 years to the day after the community was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy. The site, located between Mantoloking and Normandy Beach, formerly home to Camp Osborn’s single-family bungalows, was...
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy