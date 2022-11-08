Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Iowa State with CycloneAlert
Nick Osen of CycloneAlert and 247Sports provides an insider look at Iowa State ahead of Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State. Sign up NOW to get 30% OFF annual VIP membership or ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1. More information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting.
Meet the Opponent: Previewing Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State with Cowboys' Insider
Iowa State heads to Stillwater coming off of one of their most complete games of the season. On the other side, Oklahoma State has struggled without their starting.
What Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State and Iowa State were going in opposite directions at the start of Big 12 play. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) won their first two conference games, while the Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) dropped each of their first five. Now, the two programs are again on different paths as Oklahoma State has lost three of its last four and Iowa State earned its first Big 12 win of the season last week.
Signing Day: Iowa State basketball Class of 2023 Overview
Iowa State's class of 2023 enters the early signing period ranked No. 6 in the entire country, per 247 Sports. That class consists of five-star forward Omaha Biliew, four-star forward Milan Momcilovic, four-star composite guard Jelani Hamilton, and three-star forward Kayden Fish. 247 Sports' director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein...
Indiana basketball: 2023 commits Gabe Cupps, Jakai Newton sign National Letter of Intent
Indiana men's basketball's 2023 recruiting class is officially inked, at least during the early signing period. Four-star combo guard Jakai Newton signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on Thursday morning, while four-star point guard Gabe Cupps made things official with the Hoosiers on Wednesday morning. Newton and Cupps were the lone Indiana commits when the early signing period began Wednesday.
Game Data: Ohio State looks to extend winning streak in series with Indiana
After back-to-back road wins at Penn State and Northwestern, No. 2 Ohio State will return home to host Indiana on Saturday at Ohio Stadium (noon, FOX). The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) remained tied with No. 3 Michigan for the Big Ten Eastern Division lead following last week’s all-too-tough 21-7 win on a windy day at Northwestern. OSU also stayed at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, trailing only No. 1 Georgia and just ahead of Michigan, TCU and Tennessee in the top five.
Indiana freshman Malik Reneau shows what he can do in his college debut
Malik Reneau flashed what he could do in Indiana’s two exhibition games and certainly delivered in his college debut. The 6-foot-9 freshman from Montverde Academy scored 15 points in 17 minutes off the bench and added five rebounds as No. 13 Indiana beat Morehead State 88-53 in its season-opener.
Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal
Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0