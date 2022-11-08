Read full article on original website
Bass Takes Lead from Caruso as Ballots Continue to Be Counted
Congresswoman Karen Bass has widened her lead over developer Rick Caruso to more than 9,000 votes as ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the latest numbers, with Bass at 306,990 votes to Caruso’s 297,527,...
No Big Changes in LA City Council Races After Friday Results Update
Updated results from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk in the four races for Los Angeles City Council left the leading candidates unchanged. In the Fifth District race, Katy Young Yaroslavsky maintained her lead over Sam Yebri, 57% to 43%, putting her ahead by more than 8,000 votes. In Council District...
Bass Trims Caruso’s Lead, but LA Mayor’s Race Remains Virtually Deadlocked
Karen Bass trimmed Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, according to updated election returns released Thursday by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass trailed Caruso Thursday by just under 2,700 votes — down from a 12,000-vote deficit early Wednesday morning, when...
LA Council President Krekorian to Chair Committee on Governance Reform
City Council President Paul Krekorian will chair the newly formed Ad Hoc Committee on City Governance Reform, he announced Thursday. The committee was approved by the council two weeks ago in response to the City Hall racism scandal and is intended to implement reforms that will increase transparency, limit corruption and ensure city leadership is representative of communities.
Parade Again Marks Veterans Day in San Fernando Valley
The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade resumed Friday after being canceled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti among the participants. The parade began at 11:11 a.m. at the corner of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard in Mission...
COVID Hospitalizations Upswing in LA County
Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the public health director said Thursday, warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus are threatening to fuel a fall and winter surge in cases. Barbara Ferrer said the county had an average of about...
One Year Ago Today (November 13, 2021)…LA County Health Director Says Winter COVID Surge a `Real Possibility’
One Year Ago Today (November 13, 2021)…Los Angeles County reported 1,378 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths associated with the virus. The latest case and death numbers brought the county’s cumulative total to 1,510,434 cases and 26,856 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Espino Announces Retirement as Long Beach Fire Chief
After 36 years with the Long Beach Fire Department, Chief Xavier Espino will retire at the end of the year. Espino, who joined the Long Beach Fire Department in 1986 and served as Fire Chief since 2018 announced his retirement Thursday. His last day will be Dec. 30. “Chief Espino...
USC Report: Rent Hikes on Tap for LA, OC
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years. While Los Angeles is projected to have a relatively moderate rent increase of $100, apartment rents are projected to...
SEAACA Dealing With Critical Influx of Unwanted Animals
Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
Average LA County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since Sept. 20
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to its lowest amount since Sept. 20 Sunday, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.512. The average price has dropped 36 times in 39 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing...
OC COVID-19 Metrics Remain Flat, RSV-Flu Emergency Continues at CHOC
Orange County’s children’s hospital remains full with influenza and RSV patients, with some older kids being sent to other area hospitals for care, but the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained about the same as last week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Fire Burns Commercial Building In San Juan Capistrano
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters knocked down a commercial building fire in San Juan Capistrano Friday. The fire at a building in the 32900 block of Calle Perfecto was reported at 7:50 p.m., according to the OCFA. The flames were knocked down in just under an hour, the OCFA reported.
LA Controller Finds Progress in Crisis Response Systems, But Works Remains
Los Angeles has made progress on its emergency response efforts over the last few years, but City Controller Ron Galperin wants more done, according to follow-up audits released Thursday. Galperin published reports following up on the progress of NotifyLA and the Disaster Service Worker program, two of the city’s core...
Longtime Bowers Museum CEO Dies
Bowers Museum CEO and President Peter C. Keller has died at age 75, the museum announced Thursday. Keller died Tuesday night, according to Kelly Bishop, a spokeswoman for the Santa Ana-based museum. His last day on the job was spent “putting in a full day of work in preparation for...
Detectives Probe Near-Deadly Fentanyl Poisoning on Riverside Campus
Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
Newport Beach Police Chief Announcements Retirement
Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis will retire at the end of the year, officials announced. “While we will miss his leadership tremendously, Chief Lewis leaves behind an exceptional department that will ensure the continuation of excellent public safety service to our community,” City Manager Grace Leung said Thursday. “We thank Chief Lewis for his many years of service and wish him the very best in retirement.”
Jailed Pursuit Suspect Has Several Arrests in LA, Riverside Counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Locator lists at least seven...
Detective Says Colleagues Ostracized Her Over Romantic Breakup
A female Los Angeles police detective who was in a relationship with a colleague is suing the city, alleging her career has been negatively impacted by the “paramilitary organization’s” attitude toward women who complain of sexual harassment in the male-dominated department. Detective Kristin Cho’s Los Angeles Superior...
Winning Ticket Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
A ticket was sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and is worth $41 million. The winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Sacramento. There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, convenience store in Yorba Linda, the California Lottery announced. The ticket is worth $44,787.
