Ole Miss basketball forward Robert Allen completes injury comeback in Alcorn State win

OXFORD — When Ole Miss forward Robert Allen stepped onto the court with 14:54 remaining in the first half Monday night against Alcorn State, he completed a comeback that a doctor told him last winter might not be possible.

Allen's 2021-22 season ended prematurely with an undisclosed knee injury that threatened his career. At the SJB Pavilion Monday, he played just over 21 minutes, contributing 15 points and seven rebounds to a 73-58 win over the Braves.

"I'm proud of myself," Allen said. "A lot of times I don't take the moment to say that to myself ... Just going through the things that I went through more mentally than physically. Going through something like this has been just very big for me, so proud and just thankful. Thank God that I got the second chance opportunity to play basketball again."

Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said it felt "unbelievable" to see Allen on the court for the Rebels once more.

His contributions were vital, too. Ole Miss held just a one-point lead over Alcorn State at halftime. Allen scored all 15 of his points amid a second-half Rebel push. He was efficient, too, going 4-for-8 from the field and knocking down all seven of his free throws.

The 15 points marked the most Allen — who transferred from Samford prior to the 2020-21 season — has scored for the Rebels.

"We had some tearful conversations, both of us," Davis said. "His knee looked awful and he didn't know, he was really kind of scared if he'd ever play again."

Davis' plea to Allen was a simple one: Just pick up a basketball.

That Allen did, fighting through a healing process he didn't totally control to get back on the court.

"I never doubted myself," Allen said. "I was always confident in myself. If there was ever a moment, I would just say, initially after my surgery, the doctor did tell me that because of what I tore, there was a possibility that I was not going to be able to play basketball again. That had nothing to do with me or the surgery, just how my body healed. Thankful for God that my body allowed me to heal properly."

Allen added that he felt good postgame, crediting the support of his teammates to help him arrive at that point.

Allen's acrobatic tip-in and key drawn charge were highlights of the evening for Davis, who sees program-wide value in Allen's story beyond just the production.

"It's great," he said. "You could just see how much he means to the culture of our program."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.