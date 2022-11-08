Cormac Roth, a musician and the son of actor Tim Roth, died on Oct. 16 after a battle with cancer, his family announced on Monday. He was 25. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," the Roth family said in a statement. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end. He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness. As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

13 DAYS AGO