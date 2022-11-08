Read full article on original website
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
michiganradio.org
Thanedar victory in Michigan's 13th ends nearly 70 years of Black representation from Detroit in DC
Democrat Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. The Democrat spoke in Detroit’s Greektown about his legislative priorities after the Associated Press called the race in his favor. “People should be able to take care of their healthcare needs," he said. "I’m going to fight for passing a...
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
wnmufm.org
Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked
DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s passing game shows familiar struggles against Nebraska
Tuesday, J.J. McCarthy addressed Michigan’s downfield passing woes with unbridled optimism. “It’s gonna click,” the sophomore quarterback said. “We’re on the upward trend with all that stuff, and it’s gonna happen. It’s gonna happen, I can promise you that.”. There is still time...
Lakefront Bloomfield Twp. home owned by ex-Detroit Piston hits market for $3.5M
A lakefront house designed by a renowned architect and owned by former Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk is for sale at $3.5 million. Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Pistons in 2021 and purchased the home September of 2021. He was traded to the Utah Jazz in September. ...
newsfromthestates.com
Nessel files brief against Karamo’s Detroit voting suit, says it’s about ‘spreading misinformation’
U.S. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel heads to the stage to speak at a campaign rally held by U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) designed to get Michigan State University students, faculty and staff out to the polls on October 16, 2022 in East Lansing, | Bill Pugliano/Getty Images. Democratic Attorney...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
Detroit News
James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
Michigan Daily
Michigan blows early lead, falls to Notre Dame in overtime, 3-2
SOUTH BEND — When Michigan and Notre Dame last met on Friday night, the result was a dominating win for the Wolverines. As the No. 3 Michigan hockey team jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period on Saturday, it looked to be more of the same. But the Wolverines (9-3-0 overall, 2-2-0 Big Ten) soon took their foot off the gas, as a strong 20 minutes turned into a few costly mistakes, and an early lead became a 3-2 overtime loss to the Fighting Irish (5-5-2, 2-3-1).
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
Abandoned Detroit townhouses transformed into beautiful apartments in $4.6M renovation
Developers aimed to eliminate a dangerous eyesore while retaining the building’s historic character
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s offense stymied by Notre Dame’s systematic pressure
SOUTH BEND — Entering the weekend, there was no real question as to how the No. 18 Notre Dame hockey team was going to try to stifle Michigan offensively. They were going to lay back, play a 1-3-1 and try to suffocate any offensive motion the Wolverines created. Michigan...
Michigan Daily
Michigan escapes upset in Detroit, 88-83
DETROIT — Matchups between the No. 22 Michigan men’s basketball team and Eastern Michigan aren’t always the most enthralling affairs. In the 29 previous matchups between the programs, the Wolverines hold 26 victories. With this contest being held at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, though, there was a certain buzz to the event. And with forward Emoni Bates on the floor, the Eagles stood a chance.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s defense shines again, shutting down Nebraska
For all intents and purposes, the No. 3 Michigan football team dominated Nebraska defensively all Saturday afternoon. They held the Cornhuskers to just three points and the numbers beyond the scoreboard were even more impressive. The Wolverines allowed just 146 total yards, gave up just 8 first downs and pitched...
abc12.com
Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
Owner of Dearborn's famous Miller Bar dies
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's a sad day for the famous Miller's Bar in Dearborn. One of the owners, Dennis Miller, died Thursday.Miller's family made the announcement on the bar's Facebook page."We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care," the Miller family said in the post. "We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers."The bar along Michigan Avenue near Telegraph Road has been...
Michigan Daily
Three takeaways from Michigan’s win over Nebraska
For the first time since 2006, the No. 3 Michigan football team is 10-0. Even though aspects of its offense weren’t constantly clicking, the Wolverines easily marched to their tenth-straight victory, defeating Nebraska, 34-3. Regardless of the fact that the teams weren’t evenly matched, there were still opportunities to...
Michigan Daily
‘You can’t be a one-trick pony’: Michigan looks to adapt its identity to beat Notre Dame
For Brandon Naurato, facing Notre Dame is a nightmare. Back in his playing days with the Michigan hockey team, the current coach managed a serviceable 5-6 record against the Fighting Irish. But those losses included some of the most devastating of his college career, including his junior year when Notre Dame snuffed Michigan’s title hopes in the 2008 Frozen Four.
