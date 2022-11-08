ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wnmufm.org

Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked

DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan’s passing game shows familiar struggles against Nebraska

Tuesday, J.J. McCarthy addressed Michigan’s downfield passing woes with unbridled optimism. “It’s gonna click,” the sophomore quarterback said. “We’re on the upward trend with all that stuff, and it’s gonna happen. It’s gonna happen, I can promise you that.”. There is still time...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan blows early lead, falls to Notre Dame in overtime, 3-2

SOUTH BEND — When Michigan and Notre Dame last met on Friday night, the result was a dominating win for the Wolverines. As the No. 3 Michigan hockey team jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period on Saturday, it looked to be more of the same. But the Wolverines (9-3-0 overall, 2-2-0 Big Ten) soon took their foot off the gas, as a strong 20 minutes turned into a few costly mistakes, and an early lead became a 3-2 overtime loss to the Fighting Irish (5-5-2, 2-3-1).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan’s offense stymied by Notre Dame’s systematic pressure

SOUTH BEND — Entering the weekend, there was no real question as to how the No. 18 Notre Dame hockey team was going to try to stifle Michigan offensively. They were going to lay back, play a 1-3-1 and try to suffocate any offensive motion the Wolverines created. Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan escapes upset in Detroit, 88-83

DETROIT — Matchups between the No. 22 Michigan men’s basketball team and Eastern Michigan aren’t always the most enthralling affairs. In the 29 previous matchups between the programs, the Wolverines hold 26 victories. With this contest being held at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, though, there was a certain buzz to the event. And with forward Emoni Bates on the floor, the Eagles stood a chance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan’s defense shines again, shutting down Nebraska

For all intents and purposes, the No. 3 Michigan football team dominated Nebraska defensively all Saturday afternoon. They held the Cornhuskers to just three points and the numbers beyond the scoreboard were even more impressive. The Wolverines allowed just 146 total yards, gave up just 8 first downs and pitched...
LINCOLN, NE
abc12.com

Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
GAYLORD, MI
CBS Detroit

Owner of Dearborn's famous Miller Bar dies

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's a sad day for the famous Miller's Bar in Dearborn. One of the owners, Dennis Miller, died Thursday.Miller's family made the announcement on the bar's Facebook page."We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care," the Miller family said in the post. "We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers."The bar along Michigan Avenue near Telegraph Road has been...
DEARBORN, MI
Michigan Daily

Three takeaways from Michigan’s win over Nebraska

For the first time since 2006, the No. 3 Michigan football team is 10-0. Even though aspects of its offense weren’t constantly clicking, the Wolverines easily marched to their tenth-straight victory, defeating Nebraska, 34-3. Regardless of the fact that the teams weren’t evenly matched, there were still opportunities to...
LINCOLN, NE
Michigan Daily

‘You can’t be a one-trick pony’: Michigan looks to adapt its identity to beat Notre Dame

For Brandon Naurato, facing Notre Dame is a nightmare. Back in his playing days with the Michigan hockey team, the current coach managed a serviceable 5-6 record against the Fighting Irish. But those losses included some of the most devastating of his college career, including his junior year when Notre Dame snuffed Michigan’s title hopes in the 2008 Frozen Four.
ANN ARBOR, MI

