Bowling Green, OH

Toledo coalition works to end city's string of violence

TOLEDO, Ohio — Reverend Stephen Swisher is a founding member of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, which works to curb gun violence in Toledo so the 58 homicides this year don't continue climbing. Swisher said the main goal of the coalition is engagement through not just talking about...
TOLEDO, OH
Mayor Kapszukiewicz rips city council in radio interview, calls members 'little babies'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took aim at Toledo City Council Wednesday, airing his grievances with council members during a Wednesday radio interview. The mayor joined Scott Sands on AM 1370 WSPD for his weekly "Wednesday With Wade" segment, during which the ongoing tension between himself, city council and City Auditor Jake Jaksetic came up immediately. Kapszukiewicz hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Jaksetic and on Wednesday, he extended his criticism toward members of council.
TOLEDO, OH
Fremont City Schools income tax renewal voted down

FREMONT, Ohio — After election day, Fremont City Schools is potentially losing about $9 million a year in its operating budget. Fremont voters denied the renewal of a 1 1/4 percent income tax that was first approved in 2002. That income tax brought in an average of $9 million a year, representing 20% of FCS' operating budget.
FREMONT, OH
Toledo public transportation offers free rides to Election Day polls

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple public transportation companies will be offering free rides to polling locations on Election Day Tuesday. Rides will be available through Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, TARTA's paratransit service, TARTA's Call-A-Ride service and Toledo Area Jobs with Justice. “We see giving people a voice in who...
TOLEDO, OH
RESULTS: Bowling Green Schools levy fails

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green voters have once again rejected a ballot measure for school construction. Tuesday's levy would have used a combination income tax-property tax levy to pay for Bowling Green City Schools school construction. With 100 percent of votes tallied Tuesday night, the unofficial vote totals...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
TOLEDO, OH
Results: Kaptur defeats Majewski for Ohio 9th Congressional district

TOLEDO, Ohio — Incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur has defeated Republican challenger J.R. Majewski to represent the newly redrawn Ohio 9th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Kaptur, 76, is the woman with the longest tenure in either the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate....
OHIO STATE
Friday last day for Toledo Rooftop Repair application

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, Nov. 11 is the last day for Toledo residents to apply for the Rooftop Repair Program, which will provide roofing repair to 650 low to middle income households. To apply, households must meet several criteria and provide certain documentation. To qualify, an applicant must:. Own...
TOLEDO, OH
Last day for early voting

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early voting ends today, with the election less than 24 hours away. For equal representation, there needs to be an equal amount of democrat and republican poll workers at each polling location. There are currently over 300 polling centers in Lucas County. LaVera Scott, Director of...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

