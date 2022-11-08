Read full article on original website
Toledo coalition works to end city's string of violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — Reverend Stephen Swisher is a founding member of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, which works to curb gun violence in Toledo so the 58 homicides this year don't continue climbing. Swisher said the main goal of the coalition is engagement through not just talking about...
Toledo can reduce gun violence by improving buildings, research finds
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is a greater risk of violence in places with greater disrepair, according to research on gun violence in the city of Toledo conducted by Boston University's School of Public Health. "This is not a Toledo-specific problem," Dr. Jonathan Jay said. "In every city, in every...
Toledo City Council unanimously asks Kapszukiewicz to reopen communication he closed
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council unanimously urged Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz Wednesday evening to reopen communication between council and the mayor's office. "Local government works best when officials can communicate freely," which better serves Toledoans, at-large Council Member Katie Moline, who introduced the resolution, said. It is unclear why...
Mayor Kapszukiewicz rips city council in radio interview, calls members 'little babies'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took aim at Toledo City Council Wednesday, airing his grievances with council members during a Wednesday radio interview. The mayor joined Scott Sands on AM 1370 WSPD for his weekly "Wednesday With Wade" segment, during which the ongoing tension between himself, city council and City Auditor Jake Jaksetic came up immediately. Kapszukiewicz hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Jaksetic and on Wednesday, he extended his criticism toward members of council.
WTOL, WKYC, WBNS lawsuit against Cedar Point parent company advances in state Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A lawsuit filed against the parent company of Cedar Point by WTOL 11 and sister stations WKYC in Cleveland and WBNS in Columbus is moving forward in the Ohio Supreme Court. The TEGNA stations filed the lawsuit in July, asking the court to compel Cedar Point...
Toledo area homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the season of giving and if you're looking for a way to give back, you can do so Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Franklin Park Mall. Local homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive! The goal is to 'Fill the Truck' for National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.
Your northwest Ohio Congressional district has probably changed | Check the new map before you vote
TOLEDO, Ohio — Many northwest Ohio voters are likely to find that they live in a new Congressional district this Election Day. After the 2020 Census, Ohio's population loss meant that the state lost one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. And thanks to a change to the...
Fremont City Schools income tax renewal voted down
FREMONT, Ohio — After election day, Fremont City Schools is potentially losing about $9 million a year in its operating budget. Fremont voters denied the renewal of a 1 1/4 percent income tax that was first approved in 2002. That income tax brought in an average of $9 million a year, representing 20% of FCS' operating budget.
'It's become part of me, it's the adrenaline' | A look into the life of a bail bondsman
TOLEDO, Ohio — The profession of a bail bondsman has evolved over the last 20 years, but it's still a fairly small one. Franklin Frazier has been a bondsman for the last 14 years and has seen his industry change. "To keep a long story short, I went to...
Speaking to Wood County early voters on what brings them to the polls before Election Day
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — It's election eve across America and voters in Wood County wanted to avoid the rush before Election Day tomorrow. Voters came by the county's board of elections located in the Wood County Courthouse Building to vote early or drop off absentee ballots. Many more early...
Toledo public transportation offers free rides to Election Day polls
TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple public transportation companies will be offering free rides to polling locations on Election Day Tuesday. Rides will be available through Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, TARTA's paratransit service, TARTA's Call-A-Ride service and Toledo Area Jobs with Justice. “We see giving people a voice in who...
RESULTS: Bowling Green Schools levy fails
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green voters have once again rejected a ballot measure for school construction. Tuesday's levy would have used a combination income tax-property tax levy to pay for Bowling Green City Schools school construction. With 100 percent of votes tallied Tuesday night, the unofficial vote totals...
Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
Results: Kaptur defeats Majewski for Ohio 9th Congressional district
TOLEDO, Ohio — Incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur has defeated Republican challenger J.R. Majewski to represent the newly redrawn Ohio 9th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Kaptur, 76, is the woman with the longest tenure in either the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate....
Friday last day for Toledo Rooftop Repair application
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, Nov. 11 is the last day for Toledo residents to apply for the Rooftop Repair Program, which will provide roofing repair to 650 low to middle income households. To apply, households must meet several criteria and provide certain documentation. To qualify, an applicant must:. Own...
BGSU students display "Missing Man" table for Veterans Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University student chapter of the Student Veterans of America is honoring those who have served by putting out a "Missing Man" table display. BGSU is ranked number 2 in the nation for a top university that serves veterans and active military...
Police respond after 10-year-old allegedly threatened to 'shoot up' OLPH Catholic School 'with an AK-47'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 15, 2022. Police responded to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, a parochial school in south Toledo, on Wednesday after a 10-year-old allegedly made shooting threats against the school. According to...
Toledo city auditor personnel file details complaints about him questioning city projects
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has released the personnel file for suspended City Auditor Jake Jaksetic, revealing that there were complaints about his demeanor and about the auditor asking questions about city-funded construction projects and the installation of new city water meters. Toledo City Council President Matt...
The Edmund Fitzgerald 47 years later: Remembering those lost and honoring its Toledo legacy
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a segment relating to the Fitzgerald that aired on Nov. 10, 2021. On Nov. 10, 1975, the gales of November came early to Lake Superior and took with them the SS Edmund Fitzgerald and the lives of 29 crew. 47 years later, people and communities in the Great Lakes region and beyond remember their loss.
Last day for early voting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Early voting ends today, with the election less than 24 hours away. For equal representation, there needs to be an equal amount of democrat and republican poll workers at each polling location. There are currently over 300 polling centers in Lucas County. LaVera Scott, Director of...
