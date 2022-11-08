ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wogx.com

How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Orlando's Peyton Compton honors mother in representing Team USA

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are not too many players on Team USA Hockey that come from right here in Central Florida. But on her way to representing her country, Orlando's own Peyton Compton got her start at the RDV Sportsplex after going with friends to a birthday party. "It was...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers

Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers. As many in Volusia County wonder about the future of their homes and business following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Nicole, officials said it will be up to a collaboration of structural engineers and government agencies to determine how, when, and where to rebuild.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s. Warmer than average through the rest of afternoon, as high temperatures peak into the mid 80s. Moisture increases throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for Southern Brevard. Dense fog is possible tonight into early morning Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

1 student injured in Marion County crash involving school bus

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol on Friday responded to a two-vehicle crash in Marion County that involved a school bus and a pickup truck. According to troopers, the school bus stopped in the right northbound lane at the railroad crossing on State Road 35, near the intersection of SE 66th Street and the pickup truck was traveling northbound directly behind the bus in the right lane.
MARION COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Early estimates put damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million

Early estimates out of Flagler and Volusia counties put the cost of damage from Hurricane Nicole above $500 million. That number will certainly grow as the destruction across the state is assessed. Many seaside residents have watched their homes crumble into the ocean and they are concerned about how they will rebuild their lives.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Florida Strawberry Festival announce 2023 concert lineup

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival has been released. Twenty headline artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and it is one of the more popular attractions at the event. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. at...
PLANT CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy