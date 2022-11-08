Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
‘Infuriating’: 18-year-old mother found shot dead in Florida parking lot, police say
A Florida police officer found a young mother dead in a parking lot while on patrol Friday night, according to police.
wogx.com
Florida man rescued from sinking sailboat as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. - Robert Shufelt was caught in the middle of the Indian River, trapped on a sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole, after choosing to ride out the storm on a boat that he has called home for the past 14 years. "Three anchors down, and they broke loose, that...
WESH
Teenager drowns in Casselberry, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A teenager has died following a drowning incident Saturday, Casselberry police said. Police said the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. at Crystal Bowl Circle. Casselberry police were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. This is still an active investigation.
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
Florida restaurant to be rebuilt after being severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole
Chases on the Beach in the town of New Smyrna Beach experienced significant damages during the storm. Now, General Manager Joe Ryan and his team are working to rebuild it.
click orlando
‘Quite the story to tell:’ Florida mom gives birth during peak of Hurricane Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole created a memorable night for Florida residents as the historic storm battered the state, carved away at the coastline and collapsed houses into the Atlantic Ocean. Most people chose to hunker down and brave the storm from the comfort of their homes, however,...
Officials: 3 teenage girls allegedly cause over $350K in damage at Florida foam, insulation business
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Three teenage girls allegedly caused over $350,000 in damage at a Florida foam and insulation business on Thursday, officials say. According to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, teenage girls ages 12 to 13 on Thursday caused over $350,000 worth of damage at Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, Florida.
3 Florida Man headlines that made me laugh until I cried
Florida Man laughing. Stock photoBrian Lundquist on Unsplash.com. I don’t care who you are or how little of a heart you have, everyone loves a good chuckle. It’s just a fact. And honestly, nothing has made me chuckle more lately since I moved to Orlando than Florida Man headlines. Sure, much like the rest of the world I was aware of Florida Man, but not until I moved here did I really start to appreciate the beauty of Florida Man headlines.
Popular Ponce Inlet restaurant damaged in Hurricane Nicole, owner promises to rebuild
PONCE INLET, Fla. — The owner of Racing’s North Turn, a prominent Ponce Inlet beachside eating and live music venue, promised to repair the facility and reopen after its seawall and foundation were damaged by Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. All day Friday,...
Hurricane Nicole: Here’s when schools reopen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools said it will tentatively resume normal operations on Monday, assuming the schools have power and are deemed safe to return to. Schools and district facilities remain closed on...
Man, woman electrocuted in Orange County were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man and woman who died after being electrocuted by a downed powerline in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, their father told Channel 9. Their father identified the twins as Khalil and Kiana Sapp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
wogx.com
Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole
Business owners along State Road A1A in Flagler County say it's been a one-two punch following back-to-back storms Ian and Nicole. Large portions of the man beachside road have collapsed, but county officials are working closely with the Florida Department of Transportation to reopen the crucial transportation artery.
WCJB
Child injured following bus crash in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 5:46 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
click orlando
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole
BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
Man, 19, arrested after killing grandfather, attacking father at Florida home, deputies say
A 19-year-old Georgia man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he murdered his grandfather and attacked his father at a Florida home.
Florida yards dissolve into the ocean as waves from Nicole batter beachside properties
Several homes in Port Orange, Florida, are inching closer to the ocean as waves and rising waters crash onto shore.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots November 8, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Keith Palmer Allen. DOB02/27/1981. Melbourne, Florida. VOP. DOB09/29/1990. Merritt Island, Florida. Trespass Fail Leave Property Upon Order of Owner...
