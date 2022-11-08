ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

fox29.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Teenager drowns in Casselberry, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A teenager has died following a drowning incident Saturday, Casselberry police said. Police said the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. at Crystal Bowl Circle. Casselberry police were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. This is still an active investigation.
CASSELBERRY, FL
Evie M.

3 Florida Man headlines that made me laugh until I cried

Florida Man laughing. Stock photoBrian Lundquist on Unsplash.com. I don’t care who you are or how little of a heart you have, everyone loves a good chuckle. It’s just a fact. And honestly, nothing has made me chuckle more lately since I moved to Orlando than Florida Man headlines. Sure, much like the rest of the world I was aware of Florida Man, but not until I moved here did I really start to appreciate the beauty of Florida Man headlines.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole

Business owners along State Road A1A in Flagler County say it's been a one-two punch following back-to-back storms Ian and Nicole. Large portions of the man beachside road have collapsed, but county officials are working closely with the Florida Department of Transportation to reopen the crucial transportation artery.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Child injured following bus crash in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots November 8, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Keith Palmer Allen. DOB02/27/1981. Melbourne, Florida. VOP. DOB09/29/1990. Merritt Island, Florida. Trespass Fail Leave Property Upon Order of Owner...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

