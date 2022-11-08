ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno State men’s basketball tips off season with a win

Fresno State men’s basketball started off its season with a 69-56 win over Fresno Pacific University (FPU) in the season opener on Monday night at Save Mart Center. Bulldog transfer Isaih Moore continued to make his name as a Bulldog, leading the team with a recorded double-double. The Sunbirds...
Veterans Day celebrations start early on campus

Fresno State started celebrating Veterans Day a week early with live music, free food and a chance to win raffle prizes for staff and faculty at the Resnick Student Union’s (RSU) outdoor amphitheater on Nov. 4. The Veterans Resource Center (VRC) hosted the themed Red Friday event, which was...
