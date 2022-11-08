Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Tigers claim infielder off waivers from Texas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers claimed infielder Andy Ibáñez off waivers from the Texas Rangers, the first of what could be a flurry of moves over the next 24 hours. Ibáñez, who turns 30 in April, could provide infield depth for the Tigers in 2023 if he sticks on the roster.
Yardbarker
Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason
The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
MLive.com
Former Tigers’ manager won’t be back with Oakland in 2023
Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus won’t be back for a second season as bench coach with the Oakland Athletics. Ausmus declined an offer to return to the dugout and will instead pursue front-office opportunities, the New York Post reported Monday. Oakland finished 60-102 in manager Mark Kotsay’s first...
MLive.com
Tigers cut 6 players, including longtime outfielder
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers waived six more players, including longtime outfielder Victor Reyes, to pare down their roster by Thursday’s deadline. Right-handed pitchers Luis Castillo, Bryan Garcia and Elvin Rodriguez; infielders Jermaine Palacios and Luis Garcia; and Reyes all cleared waivers and were outrighted. All but Luis Garcia will be eligible for free agency.
MLive.com
Tigers waive two players, one is claimed by Orioles
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers have parted ways with longtime minor-league outfielder and onetime prospect Daz Cameron, more than five years after he was acquired as part of the Justin Verlander trade. Cameron was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, both teams announced. Additionally, infielder Josh...
MLB
3 ways Guardians could fill their catcher need for 2023
LAS VEGAS -- The Guardians were pleased with their unexpected 92-win season that led to a division title. But now, it’s time to focus on how they can get better for 2023. Cleveland’s front office rarely divulges its offseason plans. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti noted at the GM Meetings on Tuesday afternoon that there could be a handful of different ways to improve Cleveland’s roster, but he specified that adding a catcher will be at the top of his team’s to-do list.
ESPN
Cody Asche joining major league staff for Orioles
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach. The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions. Asche, 32, is being promoted after serving as upper-level hitting coordinator...
Padres begin a different kind of offseason looking for starting pitching
GM Meetings symbolize start to offseason in which Padres will look to bolster roster without increasingly already high payroll by much
MLB
Cubs name Kelly hitting coach; 11 coaches return from '22
The Cubs on Tuesday announced David Ross’ major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. New to the coaching staff are Dustin Kelly (hitting coach), Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach, game planning) and Alex Smith (major league coach, data development and process). Eleven coaches are returning from the 2022 season with Juan Cabreja transitioning to assistant hitting coach from staff assistant and Jonathan Mota now a major league coach from staff assistant.
Cubs announce changes to coaching staff for 2023
The Cubs announced David Ross’ 2023 coaching staff Tuesday with three new additions. Dustin Kelly has officially been named hitting coach, replacing Greg Brown, whom the Cubs parted ways with after one season. Jim Adduci has been named assistant hitting coach, game planning, while Alex Smith has been named...
MLB
Royals in 'pretty thorough' search for pitching coach
LAS VEGAS -- Almost immediately after Matt Quatraro was hired as the Royals’ manager last week, he and the front office turned their attention to pitching coach candidates, treating lists for the hire as almost equally important to bringing Quatraro into the fold as manager. A week later, the...
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MLB
Hahn discusses plans for White Sox outfield, Vaughn and more at GM Meetings
AJ Pollock will not be playing left field for the 2023 White Sox. General manager Rick Hahn confirmed Pollock declined his $13 million player option, receiving a $5 million buyout and becoming a free agent. As for the future White Sox outfield configuration? It’s too early to set any sort of lineup, with the Hot Stove operating on a low simmer as the offseason is just getting underway.
MLB
Anthopoulos: Swanson's 'an amazing player'
ATLANTA -- As Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos met with media members at the General Managers Meetings on Wednesday, he was asked how Dansby Swanson’s situation might be different than the one Freddie Freeman experienced last year. “I think any time you have a great player who...
MLB
A Rockies prospect with 'intriguing power potential'
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies No. 13 prospect Grant Lavigne looks the part, at 6-foot-4 and his current muscled-up weight of 245 pounds. Lavigne, a 23-year-old first...
MLB
Here's where Rangers stand on free agent Pérez
ARLINGTON -- When the Rangers didn’t deal staff ace Martín Pérez at the 2022 Trade Deadline, general manager Chris Young said there was no doubt the club would welcome the lefty back for another season (or a few) in Texas. The Rangers have had exclusive negotiating rights...
MLB
Twins begin 'match game' at GM Meetings
Here’s a sentence that should look quite unfamiliar at this stage of the offseason: The Twins might very well have enough pitching depth. So, with that longtime nemesis of roster construction perhaps a lesser issue around the Twin Cities this winter, how will the organization find impact value to make the team better?
