PASADENA, CA – Entering as massive underdogs, Arizona Football (4-6, 2-5) shocked the World by beating No. 12 UCLA (8-2, 5-2) by a 34-28 final. Chants of “UofA” rained down as the finals seconds ticked off the clock inside the Rose Bowl on Saturday evening. The lowly Wildcats completed the improbable, 34-28 upset over the No. 12 Bruins. And for Arizona Football, it would be bittersweet as this would be the last time that the Wildcats visit Pasadena as Pac-12 foes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO