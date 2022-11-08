ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s. Warmer than average through the rest of afternoon, as high temperatures peak into the mid 80s. Moisture increases throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for Southern Brevard. Dense fog is possible tonight into early morning Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
SpaceX successfully launches more Intelsat satellites from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX started off Saturday with the successful launch of the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission from Florida's Space Coast. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites lifted off at 11:06 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. "Galaxy 31 (G-31) and Galaxy...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Orlando's Peyton Compton honors mother in representing Team USA

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are not too many players on Team USA Hockey that come from right here in Central Florida. But on her way to representing her country, Orlando's own Peyton Compton got her start at the RDV Sportsplex after going with friends to a birthday party. "It was...
