Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms
Today's high: 75 degrees | Tonight's low: 61 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A front rolls through our area today bringing a chance of scattered showers and even a few thundershowers. Best chance of rain will be south of I-4. BEACHES: Few showers/storms possible along the coast today....
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s. Warmer than average through the rest of afternoon, as high temperatures peak into the mid 80s. Moisture increases throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for Southern Brevard. Dense fog is possible tonight into early morning Sunday.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Incoming cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees. As Nicole continues to move north, central Florida will see a few lingering showers this afternoon and coastal hazards. Highs will be in the low-80s. BEACHES:. There is a Coastal Flood Warning, High Surf Advisory and a high risk for rip current sat...
wogx.com
How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
wogx.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
Did you hear it? Central Florida residents are reporting that some very loud, mysterious booms were heard early Saturday morning – and many believe they were sonic booms. This video is from Mathew H. in Orlando.
wogx.com
Florida man rescued from sinking sailboat as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. - Robert Shufelt was caught in the middle of the Indian River, trapped on a sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole, after choosing to ride out the storm on a boat that he has called home for the past 14 years. "Three anchors down, and they broke loose, that...
wogx.com
SpaceX successfully launches more Intelsat satellites from Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX started off Saturday with the successful launch of the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission from Florida's Space Coast. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites lifted off at 11:06 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. "Galaxy 31 (G-31) and Galaxy...
wogx.com
Orlando's beloved Lake Eola swans receive annual check-up
It's that time again: Orlando's Lake Eola swans are being rounded up to get their annual exams. FOX 35's Matt Trezza got up close with one of the swans named Will.
wogx.com
Orlando welcomes thousands for 3-day Electronic Daisy Carnival
The Electronic Daisy Carnival, or EDC, has come to Downtown Orlando for a three-day festival. The massive event will attract hundreds of thousands of people from all over the county.
wogx.com
Orlando's Peyton Compton honors mother in representing Team USA
ORLANDO, Fla. - There are not too many players on Team USA Hockey that come from right here in Central Florida. But on her way to representing her country, Orlando's own Peyton Compton got her start at the RDV Sportsplex after going with friends to a birthday party. "It was...
Comments / 0