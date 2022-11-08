ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera results: Jonas becomes three-belt champion before Hitman's emotional last dance

Ricky Hatton made a poignant return to the Manchester Arena as he shared an eight-round exhibition with Mexican boxing great Marco Antonio Barrera. Ten years on from bringing down the curtain on his professional career at the same venue, the former two-weight world champion walked out to his trademark Manchester City anthem of Blue Moon, mockingly beginning his journey to the ring on a Zimmer frame.
UFC 281: Expert prediction, best bets for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya will attempt to tie Anderson Silva's record for consecutive victories at middleweight with 13 when he aims for his sixth defense of his 185-pound championship at UFC 281 on November 12. However, his opponent will be a familiar one in the undefeated (in the octagon) Alex Pereira. Before...
What is DAZN? How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji through boxing streaming app

For the third time in 2022, Floyd Mayweather will be competing in an exhibition bout. He will face off against YouTuber Deji in Dubai on November 13. Mayweather has been busy since he retired in 2017 against Conor McGregor. It is expected to be another big payday for “Money,” whose net worth is over $450 million. During the introductory press conference, Mayweather stated that he was offered a price he couldn’t refuse in order to fight Deji.
Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya react to instant classic at UFC 281

When Alex Pereira knocked out Israel Adesanya in the fifth and final round of their championship fight at UFC 281, it wasn’t just the belt that was on the line, but rather pride, thanks to the history of the two fighters. Pereira was famously the first - and for...
Dana White praises Pereira, Adesanya, doesn't rule out UFC rematch

On one of the most chaotic nights in UFC history, multiple divisions were thrown on their heads, but none more than the men’s middleweight division, which saw its incumbent champion fall to his combat sports kryptonite. One of only two men to ever defeat Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira followed...

