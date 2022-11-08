Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Can I watch Floyd Mayweather for free? Live streaming options for Mayweather vs. Deji 2022 exhibition boxing fight
The majority of Floyd Mayweather’s recent exhibition fights have been one-sided. They prove why he is a boxing Hall of Famer. Opponents aren’t given much of a chance when they enter the ring against Mayweather. Don’t tell that to Daley Perales, the trainer of Mayweather's next opponent. Mayweather...
Sporting News
What time is Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji today? Schedule, main card start time for 2022 boxing exhibition
YouTuber Deji will face his toughest challenge to date when he fights Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring on November 13. An exhibition bout, the fight takes place inside the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. One of the most successful boxers of all time, Mayweather has used his defense and smart...
Sporting News
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera results: Jonas becomes three-belt champion before Hitman's emotional last dance
Ricky Hatton made a poignant return to the Manchester Arena as he shared an eight-round exhibition with Mexican boxing great Marco Antonio Barrera. Ten years on from bringing down the curtain on his professional career at the same venue, the former two-weight world champion walked out to his trademark Manchester City anthem of Blue Moon, mockingly beginning his journey to the ring on a Zimmer frame.
Sporting News
UFC 281: Expert prediction, best bets for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya will attempt to tie Anderson Silva's record for consecutive victories at middleweight with 13 when he aims for his sixth defense of his 185-pound championship at UFC 281 on November 12. However, his opponent will be a familiar one in the undefeated (in the octagon) Alex Pereira. Before...
Sporting News
What is DAZN? How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji through boxing streaming app
For the third time in 2022, Floyd Mayweather will be competing in an exhibition bout. He will face off against YouTuber Deji in Dubai on November 13. Mayweather has been busy since he retired in 2017 against Conor McGregor. It is expected to be another big payday for “Money,” whose net worth is over $450 million. During the introductory press conference, Mayweather stated that he was offered a price he couldn’t refuse in order to fight Deji.
Sporting News
UFC 281 results: Alex Pereira comes from behind to stop Israel Adesanya in the fifth round to win UFC middleweight title
It only took four fights for Alex Pereira to claim UFC gold. The Brazilian, who made his UFC debut on Nov. 6, 2021, became the middleweight champion by defeating an old rival in come-from-behind fashion. He scored a fifth-round knockout over Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.
Sporting News
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 boxing exhibition
When Floyd Mayweather fights, regardless of the situation, people tune in in droves to watch him. The same applies in exhibition bouts. Mayweather’s next fight will feature a different audience compared to what he is used to, as he will fight YouTuber Deji in an exhibition on November 13.
Sporting News
Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya react to instant classic at UFC 281
When Alex Pereira knocked out Israel Adesanya in the fifth and final round of their championship fight at UFC 281, it wasn’t just the belt that was on the line, but rather pride, thanks to the history of the two fighters. Pereira was famously the first - and for...
Sporting News
Dana White praises Pereira, Adesanya, doesn't rule out UFC rematch
On one of the most chaotic nights in UFC history, multiple divisions were thrown on their heads, but none more than the men’s middleweight division, which saw its incumbent champion fall to his combat sports kryptonite. One of only two men to ever defeat Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira followed...
