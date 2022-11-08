For the third time in 2022, Floyd Mayweather will be competing in an exhibition bout. He will face off against YouTuber Deji in Dubai on November 13. Mayweather has been busy since he retired in 2017 against Conor McGregor. It is expected to be another big payday for “Money,” whose net worth is over $450 million. During the introductory press conference, Mayweather stated that he was offered a price he couldn’t refuse in order to fight Deji.

