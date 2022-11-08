ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

McNeese makes it two in a row after beating Houston Baptist

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Starting things off in the second quarter and the Cowboys would strike first as Ryan Roberts would hand the ball off to Marcus McElroy for the touchdown as the Cowboys started right where they left off after winning last week. The Huskies would answer back though off a pass from Scott Pfiffer to Ismael Fuller for the 74 yard touchdown to tie things up at 7 apiece. McNeese’s run game would continue to dominate though as McElroy would get another carry and would shuffle into the end zone to give McNeese back the lead...he would finish the game with 140 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. In the fourth quarter and how about the poise of Roberts as he evades a rusher to get into the end zone to put McNeese up 11 points over Houston Baptist.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

TDL: Bi-district round of playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The playoffs have arrived, albeit with a new format. The old class system was done away with - Select and Non-select teams are now divided into four divisions each. Seventeen local teams made the playoffs. Local pairings. Division I (Non-Select) Division II (Non-Select) #1 Iowa:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Michael Bergeron and Hal McMillin battle for title of Westlake mayor

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Candidates Michael Bergeron and Hal McMillin are all in for another campaign run. With a runoff election slated for Dec. 10, both candidates say they feel strongly about their campaign strategy moving forward. “Make sure the people go out and support you and vote for you,...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Flea Fest returns to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Flea Fest makes it’s return to Lake Charles this weekend!. The Flea Market Festival is happening over at the Burton Complex, located on the South side adjacent to Burton Coliseum. It’s a great place to find a bargain...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis Parish lifts burn ban

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury has lifted the burn ban for all parish residents. The burn ban was issued on Oct. 5 due to dry conditions, similar to other parishes in our area. Currently, Jeff Davis, Calcasieu, and Vernon Parish governments have officially lifted...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Little Troopers celebrate Veterans Day with annual mixer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Little Troopers Organization held their 11th annual mixer. Kids and adults joined in on the fun with a gumbo competition, games, and karaoke, all in an effort to celebrate all children with one or both parents serving in the armed forces. “We’re not a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Pedestrian hit by Westlake Police unit on LA 378

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake Police vehicle struck a 14-year-old pedestrian along LA 378 (Westwood Road) south of Phillips Road, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. in Westlake, leaving the pedestrian with serious injuries, LSP said. The investigation is ongoing.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Gotta Eat: Why not start with dessert?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Area has a new restaurant that will be sure to leave a sweet impression on your taste buds. Twanie’s Terrific Treats is a sugary vibe, that has more than just cookies. They also create a variety of flavored milk choices to go with your treats and have plenty of other drinks to help wash your dessert down.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CITGO STEM Day comes to Sulphur High

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The local CITGO plant is trying to keep students in SWLA by sparking an early interest in engineering. CITGO STEM Day is an effort to engage students who may be interested in STEM opportunities through the company, and it was held at Sulphur High Thursday. Students...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Officers arrived to the 2900 block of 7th Street at 7:19 a.m. Anyone with information that can help the investigation is encouraged to contact the Lake Charles...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Downtown Lake Charles construction ramps up as KPLC rebuilds

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re passing through downtown Lake Charles it’ll be hard to miss the construction taking place around Division St. That construction is a sign of recovery for KPLC as we begin to rebuild our station following the severe damage the building received during Hurricane Laura. Just over two years ago, Laura’s winds toppled our transmission tower which fell on the station, destroying our studio.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Oakdale authorities investigating hit-and-run on Hwy 10

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities in Oakdale are asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation of a hit-and-run on Hwy 10. The Oakdale Police Department says resident Carl Buxton, 46, was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident on Hwy 10 around 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

Mermentau woman killed in Jeff Davis crash

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A 58-year-old Mermentau woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of La. 1126 and U.S. 90 in Jeff Davis Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal, with Troop D, said 58-year-old Michael Prather, of Rayne, was driving a...
MERMENTAU, LA
KPLC TV

Fort Polk celebrates veterans ahead of Veterans Day

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Veterans Day is a time to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day we stand united, in respect for our veterans. Formerly known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day represents the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, which marked the end of WWI. It is a war some say was the most destructive in our nation’s history. Since that time, Veterans Day has become a federal holiday, and a time for our nation to stand together, and reflect on the sacrifices of our veterans. The keynote speaker, Col. Lee Freeman, said celebrating Veterans Day is important because it keeps memories alive and educates younger generations on our nation’s history.
FORT POLK, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles ice cream shop announces closure, clears out inventory

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Sad news for ice cream lovers in the Lake Area - a local business in closing their doors at the end of this year. Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream is asking fans to make an extra visit to their Country Club Road shop so their remaining inventory does not go to waste before they permanently close on Dec. 30.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

