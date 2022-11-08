Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Starting things off in the second quarter and the Cowboys would strike first as Ryan Roberts would hand the ball off to Marcus McElroy for the touchdown as the Cowboys started right where they left off after winning last week. The Huskies would answer back though off a pass from Scott Pfiffer to Ismael Fuller for the 74 yard touchdown to tie things up at 7 apiece. McNeese’s run game would continue to dominate though as McElroy would get another carry and would shuffle into the end zone to give McNeese back the lead...he would finish the game with 140 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. In the fourth quarter and how about the poise of Roberts as he evades a rusher to get into the end zone to put McNeese up 11 points over Houston Baptist.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO