KPLC TV
McNeese makes it two in a row after beating Houston Baptist
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Starting things off in the second quarter and the Cowboys would strike first as Ryan Roberts would hand the ball off to Marcus McElroy for the touchdown as the Cowboys started right where they left off after winning last week. The Huskies would answer back though off a pass from Scott Pfiffer to Ismael Fuller for the 74 yard touchdown to tie things up at 7 apiece. McNeese’s run game would continue to dominate though as McElroy would get another carry and would shuffle into the end zone to give McNeese back the lead...he would finish the game with 140 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. In the fourth quarter and how about the poise of Roberts as he evades a rusher to get into the end zone to put McNeese up 11 points over Houston Baptist.
KPLC TV
McNeese Volleyball is headed to post-season after finishing the regular season with a win
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was senior day for the McNeese Cowgirls volleyball team as they took on the Lamar University Cardinals. Lizzy Low served the ball for the Cowgirls to get the game underway. Although there was some back and forth between the Cowgirls and Cardinals, the first set point went to the Cowgirls.
KPLC TV
TDL: Bi-district round of playoffs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The playoffs have arrived, albeit with a new format. The old class system was done away with - Select and Non-select teams are now divided into four divisions each. Seventeen local teams made the playoffs. Local pairings. Division I (Non-Select) Division II (Non-Select) #1 Iowa:...
KPLC TV
Michael Bergeron and Hal McMillin battle for title of Westlake mayor
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Candidates Michael Bergeron and Hal McMillin are all in for another campaign run. With a runoff election slated for Dec. 10, both candidates say they feel strongly about their campaign strategy moving forward. “Make sure the people go out and support you and vote for you,...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
KPLC TV
Flea Fest returns to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Flea Fest makes it’s return to Lake Charles this weekend!. The Flea Market Festival is happening over at the Burton Complex, located on the South side adjacent to Burton Coliseum. It’s a great place to find a bargain...
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis Parish lifts burn ban
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury has lifted the burn ban for all parish residents. The burn ban was issued on Oct. 5 due to dry conditions, similar to other parishes in our area. Currently, Jeff Davis, Calcasieu, and Vernon Parish governments have officially lifted...
KPLC TV
Little Troopers celebrate Veterans Day with annual mixer
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Little Troopers Organization held their 11th annual mixer. Kids and adults joined in on the fun with a gumbo competition, games, and karaoke, all in an effort to celebrate all children with one or both parents serving in the armed forces. “We’re not a...
KPLC TV
Pedestrian hit by Westlake Police unit on LA 378
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake Police vehicle struck a 14-year-old pedestrian along LA 378 (Westwood Road) south of Phillips Road, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. in Westlake, leaving the pedestrian with serious injuries, LSP said. The investigation is ongoing.
KPLC TV
Gotta Eat: Why not start with dessert?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Area has a new restaurant that will be sure to leave a sweet impression on your taste buds. Twanie’s Terrific Treats is a sugary vibe, that has more than just cookies. They also create a variety of flavored milk choices to go with your treats and have plenty of other drinks to help wash your dessert down.
KPLC TV
CITGO STEM Day comes to Sulphur High
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The local CITGO plant is trying to keep students in SWLA by sparking an early interest in engineering. CITGO STEM Day is an effort to engage students who may be interested in STEM opportunities through the company, and it was held at Sulphur High Thursday. Students...
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Officers arrived to the 2900 block of 7th Street at 7:19 a.m. Anyone with information that can help the investigation is encouraged to contact the Lake Charles...
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Trailer causes congestion on I-10 East near Roanoke
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The left lane on I-10 East just past LA 395, between Roanoke and Jennings, is blocked by a disabled tractor-trailer. DOTD said congestion has reached 3 miles. For more information: Call 511, or visit www.511la.org.
KPLC TV
Downtown Lake Charles construction ramps up as KPLC rebuilds
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re passing through downtown Lake Charles it’ll be hard to miss the construction taking place around Division St. That construction is a sign of recovery for KPLC as we begin to rebuild our station following the severe damage the building received during Hurricane Laura. Just over two years ago, Laura’s winds toppled our transmission tower which fell on the station, destroying our studio.
KPLC TV
Oakdale authorities investigating hit-and-run on Hwy 10
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities in Oakdale are asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation of a hit-and-run on Hwy 10. The Oakdale Police Department says resident Carl Buxton, 46, was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident on Hwy 10 around 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
KPLC TV
Mermentau woman killed in Jeff Davis crash
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A 58-year-old Mermentau woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of La. 1126 and U.S. 90 in Jeff Davis Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal, with Troop D, said 58-year-old Michael Prather, of Rayne, was driving a...
KPLC TV
Fort Polk celebrates veterans ahead of Veterans Day
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Veterans Day is a time to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day we stand united, in respect for our veterans. Formerly known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day represents the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, which marked the end of WWI. It is a war some say was the most destructive in our nation’s history. Since that time, Veterans Day has become a federal holiday, and a time for our nation to stand together, and reflect on the sacrifices of our veterans. The keynote speaker, Col. Lee Freeman, said celebrating Veterans Day is important because it keeps memories alive and educates younger generations on our nation’s history.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles ice cream shop announces closure, clears out inventory
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Sad news for ice cream lovers in the Lake Area - a local business in closing their doors at the end of this year. Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream is asking fans to make an extra visit to their Country Club Road shop so their remaining inventory does not go to waste before they permanently close on Dec. 30.
KPLC TV
Antique store leaves downtown Lake Charles location after 12 years
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown development in Lake Charles is booming, with many new businesses opening and projects starting in the coming months, but one locally owned business is shutting its doors after more than a decade. What started out as a Lake Charles couple’s hobby turned into a...
KPLC TV
Pack the Tent brings in a year of meals for those in need in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanks to Southwest Louisiana, hundreds of people will be fed hot meals for another year. The annual Pack The Tent event was held today, and our crews were at Abraham’s Tent collecting donations that will be used to feed those in need. From 6...
