LAHS Student Leaders Hold Annual Food Drive For LA Cares Nov. 16
LAHS Student Leaders are asking for help with their annual Food Drive for LA Cares. Send your donations with your LAHS student or drop them off at the front office. This is a class competition so each grade is trying to out-donate the others! Student Council and Student Leadership will be organizing all donations this Wednesday, Nov. 16. Ideally, students would like to donate specific items requested from LA Cares. They do not need: rice, peanut butter, canned pumpkin, hotel-sized toiletries, or bottled water at this time.
La Cueva does it again, ending Cleveland’s stint at state volleyball tournament
Storm senior Maddie Del Greco (2) calls this ball out of bounds Saturday, although an official had the final say. And it was out, for a Storm point in their semifinal setback to La Cueva. (Herrron photo) For the third time in school history, the Cleveland High School volleyball team...
Rio Rancho, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rio Rancho. The Los Lunas High School football team will have a game with Cleveland High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00. The Los Lunas High School football team will have a game with Cleveland High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00.
N.M. truck driving academy's 1st class graduates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tractor-trailers will be rolling down the highways soon and safely, driven by the inaugural class of the Yellow Driving Academy in New Mexico. The 10 recipients of graduation certificates from the Yellow Corporation were honored Saturday at a ceremony at the company's Albuquerque terminal and highlighted by a presentation and remarks from former New Mexico Gov. Susanna Martinez.
Leadership Los Alamos Holds First Session On Community Organizations
LLA students clean and disinfect toys at the Family Strengths Network, hosted by Carie Fanning, FSN Executive Director. Photo by Marisol Padilla. LLA students assemble charity bags for local residents in need. Photo by Kateri Morris. LLA students participate in an activity facilitated by Bernadette Lauritzen. Photo by Kateri Morris.
Los Alamos Young Guns Score High In Clay Target Competition Nov. 1-2 In Albuquerque
Los Alamos Young Guns team members who competed skeet, double skeet and sporting clays in Albuquerque last weekend were, front row from left, Gavin robles, Alyssa Vigil, Matthew Nowell and Sam Nowell. Back row: Coach Vernon Vigil and Coach Jeremy Nowell. Photo by Barbara Vigil. Matthew Nowell shoots skeet Sunday...
Birth Announcement: Billie Rosario Cardiel – Nov. 9, 2022
Billie Rosario Cardiel was born on November 9th at 1:10 pm at Presbyterian Hospital in Espanola. She weighed 6 pounds and 0.4 ounces was 19 inches long. Proud parents are Mateo and Margaret Cardiel. She is loved and welcomed by paternal grandparents Demetrio Cardiel and Alicia Edgin of Los Alamos; Lori and Keith Lash of Los Alamos, and maternal grandparents Orbry and Kathleen Wright of Los Alamos. Billie is also welcomed by her paternal great-grandparents Jesus and the late Rosario Cardiel of Alamogordo, NM; Charles and the late Linda Hollingsworth of Albuquerque, NM and her late maternal great-grandparents Frank and Ginger Welch of Los Alamos; Lee Wright of Los Alamos; Ed and Billie Kelley of Los Alamos. Courtesy photo.
Rotarians Hear From Spider Hunters Jasper And Emerson Holmes, LAPS Choirs Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Chairs
Spider Hunters Emerson, left, and Jasper Holmes introduced Spider Hunters, their new business, to Rotarians just before Halloween. Mother Karen Holmes assisted. Photo by Linda Hull. During a late October Rotary presentation, Celina Long, president of the LAHS Choir Booster Club, and volunteer Stephanie Grube described some of the choirs’...
New Resource For Trail User Input
If you are a trail user on the Los Alamos side of the Jemez, there is a new way for you to join with other trail users to identify common interests and provide input to the County, Forest Service, and other land managers about the trail system that we all use. The Pajarito Trails Roundtable (PTR) seeks participation from a diverse range of trail users including bikers, hikers, equestrians, birders/naturalists, trail runners, conservationists, adjacent residents, community groups, and the like. Participants of all ages are welcome. To participate, all that is required is to join an email list that will be used to collect inputs through online surveys and discussion. Anyone who is interested can start the process by completing the brief questionnaire at https://forms.gle/aygZ32F9V1qzBGKT8.
Mountaineers Meeting Nov. 15 Features Alan And Casey Kaplan’s Trek Along The John Muir Trail
Alan and Casey Kaplan at Kearsage Pass on the John Muir Trail. Courtesy photo. The Nov. 15 Mountaineers meeting will be in-person, with a hybrid adjunct. The presentation will feature Alan and Casey Kaplan’s trek along the John Muir Trail. The John Muir Trail is widely regarded as the...
Friday Night Football – Week 13
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The postseason is in full swing and top seeds are making their 2022 playoff debut. Here is how Friday’s action unfolded. In a district 2/5 rematch, Farmington made the trip down to Albuquerque to take on second ranked La Cueva. The Bears won this matchup 62-19 two weeks ago, and dominated even […]
Los Alamos Concert Association Artistic Director Ann McLaughlin To Step Down
Los Alamos Concert Association Artistic Director Ann McLaughlin has announced that she will step back from her responsibilities at the end of the 2022-23 concert season after 12 years in that position. “In considering this, I wanted to make sure that LACA was in good shape following the pandemic shutdown....
Felipe’s Tacos Founder Felipe Martinez to Retire Next Month
“The momentum is picking up, it’s starting to move,” says Felipe Martinez of Felipe’s Tacos. “You can feel it.”. It is a time of change within Martinez’s empire as, after 31 years in business in Midtown Santa Fe, he’ll retire next month following service on Friday, Dec. 16. After that, a former Felipe’s Tacos cook named Rodrigo Rodriguez will take over the location, and its equipment, for his own venture, Tacos El Charrito, previously a food truck. And though Martinez is quick to point out Rodriguez’s skills in the kitchen—and how he sees a bit of himself in the upcoming chef—it’s still tough to know the menu will change, the vibe will change; for certain Santa Feans, news of Felipe’s Tacos closing will be heartbreaking.
Sharon Isbin To Perform With Pacifica Quartet In Los Alamos Nov. 18
Acclaimed classical guitarist Sharon Isbin and the Pacifica Quartet will reunite to perform music from their bestselling album, Souvenirs of Spain and Italy, in Los Alamos on Friday, Nov.18 at 7 :00pm in the Duane Smith Auditorium. Presented by the Los Alamos Concert Association, the ensemble will also perform the...
Household refill business nudges New Mexico towards greener future
Have you ever considered how much plastic waste you buy during a grocery trip? One Albuquerque woman is paying attention, and she's got a vision to make New Mexico green one bottle at a time.
Community Gathers For Veterans Day Ceremony At Ashley Pond Friday
VFW Cmdr. Roger Anaya presents a commander’s coin to Korean War veteran Paul Elkins during Friday’s Veterans Day Ceremony at Ashley Pond Park. Also pictured is VFW 2nd Vice Cmdr. Corrina Gonzales. Read a two-part series written by Maire O’ Neill about Elkins time in Korea that was previously published in the Los Alamos Daily Post in 2017; https://ladailypost.com/korean-war-veteran-paul-elkins-tells-his-story-part-1/ and https://ladailypost.com/korean-war-veteran-paul-elkins-shares-story-part-2/Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Enchantment Festival closes out big event season in New Mexico
The Enchantment Beer, Wine, and Spirits Festival is billed as the biggest event of its kind in New Mexico history. It certainly has one of the largest local craft lineups we have seen in a long time, but we will have to see how a mid-November event plays out with the beer/wine/spirits crowd.
Thank You For Not Forgetting The Horrors Of COVID
Duncan Hammon’s letter to the editor reminds us of the horrible isolation and lost months (and lives) suffered by those living in care facilities. We need to remember what happened and use that hard-won experience to ensure we’re prepared the next epidemic. Lest we forget:. On Friday, March...
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday
The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The meeting will be held in person and via video conferencing and the agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome, please contact JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or (505) 709-8125 for additional information.”
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
