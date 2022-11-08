Read full article on original website
Cavs Injury Report Against The Timberwolves
The Cleveland Cavaliers have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Utah is back in the Top 10. Are the Utes ranked ahead of Oregon?
The Pac-12 rankings were shaken up after a wild weekend for the conference.
BOISE STATE 71, WASHINGTON STATE 61
Percentages: FG .349, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Bamba 4-7, Mullins 1-5, Powell 1-5, Gueye 0-1, Hamon-Crespin 0-1, Rosario 0-2, Rodman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bamba, Gueye, Powell, Rosario). Turnovers: 13 (Bamba 4, Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Powell 2, Rodman 2, Mullins). Steals:...
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Pullin jumper lifts UC Riverside past Loyola Marymount 81-79
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zyon Pullin knocked down a jumper with 1.6 seconds left to lift UC Riverside to an 81-79 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. UC Riverside trailed by 20 points early in second half, but cut that deficit to just five points on two Pullin free throws with 12 minutes left.
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Washington, Clemson Surge in AP College Football Poll for Week 12
The Huskies jumped up nine spots after taking down Oregon, which dropped six spots after Saturday’s loss.
Week 12 AP Poll: UCLA Football Tumbles, Remains in Top 25
After getting knocked off by Arizona at home, the Bruins fell to their lowest ranking in over a month.
