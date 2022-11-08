ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Pullin jumper lifts UC Riverside past Loyola Marymount 81-79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zyon Pullin knocked down a jumper with 1.6 seconds left to lift UC Riverside to an 81-79 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. UC Riverside trailed by 20 points early in second half, but cut that deficit to just five points on two Pullin free throws with 12 minutes left.
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS Chicago

St. Ignatius College Prep hockey team injured after crash in Northeast Indiana

WARSAW, Ind. (CBS) -- At least three people are critically hurt and over a dozen more injured after a semi-truck crashed into a school bus in Northeast Indiana Saturday night.The bus was carrying a hockey team from St. Ignatius College Prep.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported on how it happened after the team left a game in Culver.The Warsaw Police Department in Indiana posted on their Facebook page that the semi-truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.Video obtained from our CBS affiliate in Southbend Indiana WSBT shows the rear of the school bus smashed in. The truck also...
WARSAW, IN

