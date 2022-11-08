WARSAW, Ind. (CBS) -- At least three people are critically hurt and over a dozen more injured after a semi-truck crashed into a school bus in Northeast Indiana Saturday night.The bus was carrying a hockey team from St. Ignatius College Prep.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported on how it happened after the team left a game in Culver.The Warsaw Police Department in Indiana posted on their Facebook page that the semi-truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.Video obtained from our CBS affiliate in Southbend Indiana WSBT shows the rear of the school bus smashed in. The truck also...

WARSAW, IN ・ 38 MINUTES AGO