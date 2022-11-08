Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No. 15 Auburn looks to put clamps on Winthrop
No. 15 Auburn remains a work in progress on offense entering its third consecutive home game. But coach Bruce Pearl
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SFGate
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
SFGate
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SFGate
Pullin jumper lifts UC Riverside past Loyola Marymount 81-79
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zyon Pullin knocked down a jumper with 1.6 seconds left to lift UC Riverside to an 81-79 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. UC Riverside trailed by 20 points early in second half, but cut that deficit to just five points on two Pullin free throws with 12 minutes left.
Week 12 AP Poll: UCLA Football Tumbles, Remains in Top 25
After getting knocked off by Arizona at home, the Bruins fell to their lowest ranking in over a month.
Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll After Win Over Indiana
The Buckeyes continue to trail top-ranked Georgia, which received all but one first-place vote.
AP top 25 poll: Oregon, UCLA fall in college football rankings after losses
The college football season took a few notable turns over the weekend and now it's time to get a look at the updated top 25 rankings heading into Week 12. Up next on the schedule: the AP top 25 poll. The voters cast their ballots overnight and the counts are in after an intriguing Saturday of games ...
PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 31-24 Road Win Against Illinois
Purdue football captured an upset victory over Illinois on the road Saturday, forcing a tie atop the Big Ten West Standings. Recap the action from the Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., with our photo gallery.
St. Ignatius College Prep hockey team injured after crash in Northeast Indiana
WARSAW, Ind. (CBS) -- At least three people are critically hurt and over a dozen more injured after a semi-truck crashed into a school bus in Northeast Indiana Saturday night.The bus was carrying a hockey team from St. Ignatius College Prep.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported on how it happened after the team left a game in Culver.The Warsaw Police Department in Indiana posted on their Facebook page that the semi-truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.Video obtained from our CBS affiliate in Southbend Indiana WSBT shows the rear of the school bus smashed in. The truck also...
Comments / 0