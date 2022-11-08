Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Australian PM wants to ask China's Xi to lift trade barriers
CANBERRA – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he would ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift billions of dollars in trade barriers in the event that the two leaders hold their first bilateral meeting. Both leaders will attend a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia and then...
WSLS
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH – President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we're going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence.
WSLS
Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
PHNOM PENH – There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. No real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders will be circling each...
Anger, defiance in famous Istanbul area rocked by blast
Istanbul's popular Istiklal Avenue was still buzzing with tourists and onlookers late Sunday afternoon, hours after a deadly blast rocked the area. But the terraces were more muted than usual by late afternoon.
WSLS
KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht
BERLIN – KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
'A political force of nature': despite scandals and a polarising style, can 'Dan' do it again in Victoria?
Dan, they call him. The headlines in Victoria’s tabloid Herald Sun have ceased referring to the state’s premier by his second name: Dan is sufficient. It’s symbolic of how much Daniel Andrews bestrides the state political scene. Nobody requires a reminder of who he is and few don’t have a strong opinion about him. He is a local colossus, a leader who dominates the state unlike any other since the time of Jeffrey Kennett in the 1990s – another premier who came to be known by his first name only: Jeff. Like Kennett did, Andrews also enjoys high recognition beyond Victoria’s...
WSLS
World marks Armistice Day as Russia's war in Ukraine rages
BRUSSELS – Across the world, nations paid respect with moments of silence and solemn ceremonies for their fallen soldiers in World War I and ever since on an Armistice Day pierced by the rumblings of Russia's war in Ukraine that showed again that peace is all too often elusive.
WSLS
EU expects recession to hit this year as inflation hangs on
FRANKFURT – The European Union's executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year, saying the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power.
Comments / 0