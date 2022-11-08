Read full article on original website
European Markets Set for Higher Open on U.S. Inflation Reading, China's Easing of Covid Measures
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks are heading for a higher open on Friday as global markets remain buoyant after softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price index reading signaled that inflation may have peaked. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 2.8% higher following Thursday's consumer price index print, which...
This Midterm Election Outcome Is ‘Typically Good for Markets': What Investors Can Expect
Democratic or Republican control of the House and Senate still has not been decided. But there are some lessons investors can take away from this week's midterm elections. It may take until December to know which political parties control both chambers of Congress after Tuesday's midterm elections. But that does...
Goldman Sachs CEO Says He Expects a ‘Reopening' in Capital Markets Next Year
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that he expects capital markets to recover in the upcoming months. "I think what we're going through at the moment is a reset of valuation expectations," he said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that...
Hong Kong Stocks Jump After China Trims Quarantine Period, Up More Than 7%
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Hang Seng index jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked.
Jim Cramer Says a Slowdown in the Logistics Industry Suggests Inflation Could Be Coming Down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a cool-off in the logistics industry suggests that inflation could finally be cooling off. "We caught a real break today with a much lower-than-expected consumer price index number, and a huge part of that came down to how much it costs to get goods to the consumer," he said.
Carl Icahn Says He Still Thinks We Are in a Bear Market Despite Thursday's Rally
Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market, and he believes a recession is still on the horizon. "We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."
Op-Ed: Crypto Markets Need Regulation to Avoid More Washouts Like FTX, Says Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong
FTX — until recently one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world — declared bankruptcy Friday after revelations about its business practices led to a surge of customer withdrawals, without sufficient funds to fulfill those withdrawals. Coinbase doesn't have any material exposure to FTX, but I have...
Scaramucci Talks FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘the Worst Week in Cryptocurrency History'
Anthony Scaramucci spoke about friend and business partner Sam Bankman-Fried on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I don't want to call it fraud," Scaramucci said regarding FTX's mishandling of user assets. Bankman-Fried and FTX are reeling after a potential rescue from Binance fell through Thursday. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of...
Even With Slower Inflation, Consumer Sentiment Weakened Sharply in November, Survey Shows
The University of Michigan Survey of Consumers posted a 54.7 reading for November, down 8.7% from the previous month's reading and well below the estimate. The survey noted a particular slide in views on spending for durable goods — big-ticket items such as televisions, kitchen appliances and motor vehicles. The index for that group fell 21%.
Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as FTX CEO as His Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies are part of the voluntary proceedings. Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., according to a company statement posted on Twitter. Bankman-Fried has also stepped...
Fed Officials Welcome Inflation News But Still See Tighter Policy Ahead
Federal Reserve officials welcomed Thursday's news that inflation might have peaked, but cautioned against getting too excited by the data. "It's far from a victory," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan called the CPI report "a welcome relief" but noted more rate increases probably...
Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins
Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
FTX Users Appear to Be Cashing Out of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange Through a Bahamas Loophole
Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I No Longer Advocate That You Should Sell Activision Blizzard
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Advanced Micro Devices Inc: "We've cut the position back for my Charitable Trust. ... We're happy and content to leave the rest and let it run up $8 today."
Washington Turns Up Heat on Crypto ‘Darling' Sam Bankman-Fried Following FTX Bankruptcy
Bankman-Fried, who was a regular presence on Capitol Hill over the past year as an industry advocate, tweeted Thursday that he was sorry. "I f---ed up, and should have done better," he said. He stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange he founded, and FTX filed for Chapter 11...
Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
The Global Shipping Industry Is Facing a New Problem — Too Many Containers
While there was a shortage of containers at the height of the Covid pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many containers. Traders and shippers say the decline in global consumer demand is not a sign the global economy is normalizing after a frantic post-lockdown consumption rush but a downward shift in consumption appetites.
A mandate for multi-employer bargaining? Without it, wages for the low paid won't rise
“The fact is that the government that I lead was elected with a mandate to increase people’s wages,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the House of Representatives last week, as parliament debated the government’s bill to increase access to multi-employer collective bargaining. The bill passed the lower house last Thursday, after the government made changes that Employment Relations Minister Tony Burke said would ensure the “primacy” of enterprise bargaining. Further concessions may be needed to pass the Senate. Read more: Grattan on Friday: Government throws...
Elon Musk Is Now Working Out of Twitter Headquarters, Thanks Employees for Long Hours
In an email Friday, Musk thanked employees who worked late Thursday alongside him in Twitter's offices and invited them to visit him in person Friday to discuss the company's future. He also said he would be fine with people who are "performing at an exceptional level" staying remote if they...
Here Are the Three Big Issues Facing Ukraine as a Tough Winter Approaches
Winter is on the way, and in war-torn Ukraine the fight against Russia appears far from over. Moscow continues to target Ukrainian power plants and stations. Grain shipments out of Ukraine have been interrupted since Russia paused participation in a United Nations-brokered agreement that allowed a corridor in the Black Sea for cargo ships to transit. And there's the prospect of a tactical nuclear weapon attack or even a meltdown at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
