Delaware State

Delaware 2022 midterm election results

By Alexandra Hutzler
 5 days ago

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday in Delaware, President Joe Biden's home state, to cast their votes for a U.S. House race, seats in the state legislature and more.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. ET.

Early voting started on Oct. 28 and ended on Sunday.

House Election

State significance

Delaware is hosting a relatively high-profile U.S. House race this cycle. Democratic incumbent Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester will face off against Republican challenger Lee Murphy and Libertarian candidate Cody McNutt in her reelection bid. Murphy and Blunt Rochester have clashed over the economy, abortion access and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Blunt Rochester was elected to Delaware's lone House seat in 2016 and in the process became the state's first Black representative in Congress. She's also the first woman to represent Delaware on Capitol Hill.

Biden held a virtual reception in support of Blunt Rochester in October, praising her as someone who is "always looking for solutions to bridge the divides." Biden won Delaware by almost 20 points.

The other three statewide races are those for attorney general, treasurer and auditor. All 22 seats in the Delaware state Senate are up for election as well as all 41 seats in the Delaware House of Representatives. The General Assembly is currently controlled by Democrats.

