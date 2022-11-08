ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska 2022 midterm election results

By Alexandra Hutzler
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

Alaska voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in races for U.S. Senate and House, governor and state legislature.

The state's polling places open at 11 a.m. and close at midnight ET.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

One of the most closely watched races in Alaska is the contest for its sole U.S. House seat. Democrat Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, is up for reelection after defeating Republican Sarah Palin in a special election earlier this year. Peltola is the first Democrat to occupy the seat since the early 1970s.

Peltola and Palin are facing off again in the general election. Other candidates in the race include Libertarian Chris Bye and Republican Nicholas Begich III.

On the Senate side, Republican incumbent Lisa Murkowski is in a tight race against Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro. Murkowski and Pelotla crossed party lines to endorse each other as they both face candidates backed by former President Donald Trump.

Alaska's new ranked-choice voting system is a factor this cycle. This resulted in an open primary system, with candidates from all parties appearing on a single ballot and the top four moving onto the general election.

For the general election, voters will number candidates on the ballot in order of preference. If one candidate wins at least 50% of the first-choice votes, they win outright. If not, the process extends to multiple rounds where election officials eliminate the candidate with the lowest number of first-place votes and reallocate the second, third and fourth choices of those voters to other candidates.

After Peltola won the special election, Republicans heavily criticized Alaska's ranked-choice voting. Alaskans voted in November 2020 to create the new system.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

