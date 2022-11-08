Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
kptv.com
Clackamas County Election Workers report ‘hostile interaction’ with poll watchers
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Election workers in Clackamas County have reported cases of ‘hostile interaction’ with observers while picking up ballots on Tuesday night. According to election workers with Clackamas County, the workers were picking up ballots from the Colton and Estacada library drop boxes. The...
KXL
Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District
After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
kptv.com
Multnomah County releases full Point in Time Count for 2022
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This week, Multnomah County released its Full 2022 Point in Time Count. Earlier this year, it released the top-line numbers for the metro area. For the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, Multnomah County says the 2022 county reports on COVID-19′s impact on homelessness. According to the count, taken on the night of January 26, 2022, out of the over 2,000 people that were asked, roughly one in four said the pandemic directly contributed to their homelessness.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
KXL
Clackamas County’s Election Officials Fail Oregon Once Again
Remember what a train wreck elections became under Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall back in the May primary?. Hall refused to resign her post for the massive failure, even while she admitted it was her bad decisions. Well, it looks like Hall…who somehow kept her well-paid public position after that...
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
Gladstone voters picking 18 year old over perennial candidate
Recent high school grad has early lead in council race against veteran of several previously unsuccessful campaigns.Early voters in a key city-council race in Gladstone are currently leaning to electing an 18-year-old as the youngest official in the state over a 50-year-old perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run several previous political campaigns in Clackamas County. Luke Roberts, who served as Gladstone High School's student-body president for the school year prior to his graduation in May, has nearly 59% of the vote against Bill Osburn. Final results of this election may sway differently, as many votes were still being tabulated as...
Gluesenkamp Perez leads Kent in race for Washington’s 3rd District
Amid a close race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress, the race remains too close to call with ballots still getting counted.
These counties voted big for Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan in Oregon governor’s race
Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, in the end followed a familiar path to victory for Democrats seeking that office – even if it proved a little more challenging than in recent runs. That roadmap: Build a large enough margin of support in seven Oregon counties – and most...
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities.
Portland 'defund police' commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty ousted in election against challenger Rene Gonzalez
Portland city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, whose defund the police message stopped resonating with the public’s concerns over rising crime and homelessness, lost her re-election bid.
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
'We were dismissed, invalidated and even mocked': Farley patients address West Linn City Council
Alleged victims describe impacts of police department's approach to investigation, plead for accountability After hearing passionate testimony from several alleged victims of ex-doctor David Farley about their experiences with the West Linn Police Department, the West Linn City Council moved a step closer to forming a citizen police oversight board during its meeting Monday, Nov. 7. Though this discussion has been nearly three years in the making, the council's policy discussion was overshadowed by the harrowing testimony of Farley's former patients. "I don't know the answer to police accountability. I just know that something needs to be done,"...
Tina Kotek claims victory in Oregon governor’s race; Associated Press has not declared winner
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While votes are still being counted, Tina Kotek's campaign announced just after 8 p.m. Wednesday it was projecting Kotek winning the Oregon governor's race based on reported projections from The Oregonian/OregonLive and OPB.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
Police searching for leads in early morning Hillsboro shooting
One man is reportedly dead after a shooting in Hillsboro early Saturday morning.
Lebanon-Express
How the mid-Willamette Valley voted
Preliminary results from contested races, updated 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Corvallis mayor (first choice) Corvallis City Council Ward 9 (first choice) Philomath City Council (top 6) Christopher McMorran: 13.64%. Teresa Nielson: 12.82%. Matt Lehman: 12.22%. Diane Crocker: 11.77%. Ruth Causey: 10.03%. David Low: 9.79%. Jessica Andrade: 9.78%. Peggy Yoder:...
opb.org
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
