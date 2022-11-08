ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District

After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
Multnomah County releases full Point in Time Count for 2022

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This week, Multnomah County released its Full 2022 Point in Time Count. Earlier this year, it released the top-line numbers for the metro area. For the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, Multnomah County says the 2022 county reports on COVID-19′s impact on homelessness. According to the count, taken on the night of January 26, 2022, out of the over 2,000 people that were asked, roughly one in four said the pandemic directly contributed to their homelessness.
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
Clackamas County’s Election Officials Fail Oregon Once Again

Remember what a train wreck elections became under Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall back in the May primary?. Hall refused to resign her post for the massive failure, even while she admitted it was her bad decisions. Well, it looks like Hall…who somehow kept her well-paid public position after that...
Gladstone voters picking 18 year old over perennial candidate

Recent high school grad has early lead in council race against veteran of several previously unsuccessful campaigns.Early voters in a key city-council race in Gladstone are currently leaning to electing an 18-year-old as the youngest official in the state over a 50-year-old perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run several previous political campaigns in Clackamas County. Luke Roberts, who served as Gladstone High School's student-body president for the school year prior to his graduation in May, has nearly 59% of the vote against Bill Osburn. Final results of this election may sway differently, as many votes were still being tabulated as...
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
'We were dismissed, invalidated and even mocked': Farley patients address West Linn City Council

Alleged victims describe impacts of police department's approach to investigation, plead for accountability After hearing passionate testimony from several alleged victims of ex-doctor David Farley about their experiences with the West Linn Police Department, the West Linn City Council moved a step closer to forming a citizen police oversight board during its meeting Monday, Nov. 7. Though this discussion has been nearly three years in the making, the council's policy discussion was overshadowed by the harrowing testimony of Farley's former patients. "I don't know the answer to police accountability. I just know that something needs to be done,"...
How the mid-Willamette Valley voted

Preliminary results from contested races, updated 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Corvallis mayor (first choice) Corvallis City Council Ward 9 (first choice) Philomath City Council (top 6) Christopher McMorran: 13.64%. Teresa Nielson: 12.82%. Matt Lehman: 12.22%. Diane Crocker: 11.77%. Ruth Causey: 10.03%. David Low: 9.79%. Jessica Andrade: 9.78%. Peggy Yoder:...
Massive change coming to Portland city government

Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
