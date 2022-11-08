Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn
Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
uabsports.com
American Athletic Conference Announces Future Football Opponents
BIRMINGHAM – Highlighted by UAB and Memphis playing each season, the American Athletic Conference has announced its future scheduling model for the next four years (2023-2026). Over that four-year span, UAB will face the other 13 conference teams at least once at home and once on the road. Additionally,...
uabsports.com
Men's Basketball Adds Coleman, Satterfield on National Signing Day
BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's basketball head coach Andy Kennedy announced the addition of Christian Coleman and KJ Satterfield on National Signing Day. "We are excited to have Chris and KJ officially become a part of Blazer Basketball!" Head Coach Andy Kennedy said, "Both of these young men have tremendous potential, and we look forward to helping them reach it at UAB."
Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy
South Alabama and Troy are both comfortably bowl-eligible at 7-2, so it appears it’s just a matter of when and where the Jaguars and Trojans will play their postseason games. Troy sits in first place in the Sun Belt Conference West Division with a 5-1 league mark, with only...
uabsports.com
Hudson, Love Groth Earn AAC All-Conference Honors
BIRMINGHAM – The American Conference released the 2022 All-Conference honors on Wednesday morning. Graduate goalkeeper Jack Hudson and freshman midfielder Mathias Love Groth each were recognized by the league's coaches. Jack Hudson earned second team All-AAC honors after a stellar season in goal. In his first season with the...
uabsports.com
Rifle Defeats VMI as Kohan Records Top Overall Score
BIRMINGHAM – UAB rifle (2-1) picked up its second-consecutive win over the weekend, defeating VMI and John Jay. See the final results here. The Blazers finished with each of the top three individuals on the weekend with Amy Kohan taking the top overall score for the second-straight match. Gracie Turk and Sophia Flores came in second and third, respectively.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment
Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
Top 10 Head Coach Candidates for Auburn
Mike Farrell breaks down the ten best candidates to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers
Recruiting Class of 2023: Alabama Early-Signing Period Tracker
The Crimson Tide will be adding numerous athletes in all sports except football during the Nov. 9-16 early signing period.
WSFA
Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62. A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.
Montgomery, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Lanier High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 09, 2022, 15:00:00. The Central-Hayneville High School basketball team will have a game with Lanier High School on November 08, 2022, 17:45:00.
5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2
HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka youth football team claims undefeated championship
A Wetumpka youth football team capped off a perfect season this past weekend. Wetumpka’s Junior Division team, which features eight and nine-year olds, beat Pike Road, 22-8, to claim the Tri-County Youth Football & Cheerleading Conference Championship held in Pike Road. Wetumpka’s team, which featured 22 kids and five...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’
Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
WSFA
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small business
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Montgomery, AL
No one likes to have a bad dining experience, so we took the time to find the best restaurants in Montgomery. Here are the best we visited, from inexpensive classic deli fare to fine dining you might expect to only find in larger cities. Dreamland BBQ. $$ | (334) 239-8228...
Comments / 0