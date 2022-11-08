Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive...
Here's Where the Race for Control of the House Stands
The current tally has Republicans leading with 211 seats. Democrats are lagging behind at 204 of the 218 needed to gain control of the House
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
WDIO-TV
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
WDIO-TV
Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle
PERCE, Quebec (AP) — On Quebec’s Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty. You see this from the tender ages on...
WDIO-TV
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning.
WDIO-TV
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
WDIO-TV
In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land
ANANTAPUR, India (AP) — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead. A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much, but it’s...
WDIO-TV
Faithful mates, hot tempers form primal life for gannets
PERCE, Quebec (AP) — Northern gannets share two maxims familiar to humans: “home sweet home” and “don’t tread on me.”. They pack together on a Bonaventure Island plateau like New York commuters jamming a subway, only they’re louder. They are devoted parents and could teach humans a thing or two about loyalty in marriage.
WDIO-TV
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors...
WDIO-TV
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind...
WDIO-TV
Democrat David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone has been reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time because of changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries. Trone, a Democrat, won a third term to the state’s 6th Congressional District after...
WDIO-TV
AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus was...
Comments / 0