Columbia, MO

Hooker throws three TDs, No. 5 Tennessee tops Missouri 66-24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a 66-24 victory over Missouri on Saturday. The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 5 College Football Playoff) were impressive offensively but had trouble containing a Missouri (4-6, 2-5) attack that has struggled this season. The Tigers rushed for 173 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
K9s on the Front Line: A new leash on life for Missouri military veterans and rescue dogs (LISTEN)

Bringing military veterans and rescue dogs together – to rescue each other. That’s the mission of an organization called K9s on the Front Line Missouri. Jason Howe said his Jefferson City organization has helped about 150 veterans from all over the state since 2018. The veterans are paired with dogs who can help them with their combat-related disability, such as post-traumatic stress disorder or panic attacks.
MISSOURI STATE
Aldi Overrun By Shoppers On Opening Day In Lake Ozark

LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- After a long wait, the much anticipated Aldi Supermarket has opened to excited shoppers and a packed parking lot in Lake Ozark. The discount supermarket chain started pouring concrete in May and opened on Friday, Nov. 11. The store offers 12,700-square-feet of quality shopping and 109...
LAKE OZARK, MO
Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his 1996 Chevrolet 2500 skid off the road and overturned on Route M, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle started to overturn and became stuck between two large boulders. It continued to overturn and hit a creek bottom. The The post Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces three felonies after she allegedly shot another woman in the leg on Sunday morning, according to a probable cause statement. Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Jefferson City police were called to 807 Stadium Boulevard The post Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Journal helps police find a 2009 Missouri teen thrill killer

COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The legislation that could have granted a teen killer a parole hearing has been overturned. Under the current law, a person sentenced to prison for 15 years or more who was a minor at the time of sentencing, can be eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Unless they have been found guilty of first or second degree murder.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder

A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Saint Louis, MO
