The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Hooker throws three TDs, No. 5 Tennessee tops Missouri 66-24
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a 66-24 victory over Missouri on Saturday. The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 5 College Football Playoff) were impressive offensively but had trouble containing a Missouri (4-6, 2-5) attack that has struggled this season. The Tigers rushed for 173 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year.
SportsZone Football Friday Week 12 highlights and scores
Keep up with local high school football scores for the third week of the MSHSAA playoffs COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Scores from Week 12 of Mid-Missouri high school football. The post SportsZone Football Friday Week 12 highlights and scores appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia
Two Columbia drivers had serious injuries after one turned in front of the other early Thursday on Route WW at El Chaparral Avenue. The post Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
K9s on the Front Line: A new leash on life for Missouri military veterans and rescue dogs (LISTEN)
Bringing military veterans and rescue dogs together – to rescue each other. That’s the mission of an organization called K9s on the Front Line Missouri. Jason Howe said his Jefferson City organization has helped about 150 veterans from all over the state since 2018. The veterans are paired with dogs who can help them with their combat-related disability, such as post-traumatic stress disorder or panic attacks.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
Aldi Overrun By Shoppers On Opening Day In Lake Ozark
LAKE OZARK, Mo. -- After a long wait, the much anticipated Aldi Supermarket has opened to excited shoppers and a packed parking lot in Lake Ozark. The discount supermarket chain started pouring concrete in May and opened on Friday, Nov. 11. The store offers 12,700-square-feet of quality shopping and 109...
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant
Police officers took several people into custody Tuesday afternoon after a report of a disturbance involving a gun at a central Columbia fast food restaurant. The post Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his 1996 Chevrolet 2500 skid off the road and overturned on Route M, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle started to overturn and became stuck between two large boulders. It continued to overturn and hit a creek bottom. The The post Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces three felonies after she allegedly shot another woman in the leg on Sunday morning, according to a probable cause statement. Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Jefferson City police were called to 807 Stadium Boulevard The post Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Journal helps police find a 2009 Missouri teen thrill killer
COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The legislation that could have granted a teen killer a parole hearing has been overturned. Under the current law, a person sentenced to prison for 15 years or more who was a minor at the time of sentencing, can be eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Unless they have been found guilty of first or second degree murder.
Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing
The man who shot two people dead late Saturday in northeast Columbia spared his infant child, according to documents filed in court. The post Court documents: Baby spared in Columbia double killing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police ask for help finding missing man
The Columbia Police Department is asking for help to find a person last seen nearly a month ago. The post Columbia police ask for help finding missing man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four arrested, one wanted after stolen vehicle, meth busts in rural Missouri
Four people are behind bars and another person is wanted in a rural Missouri investigation linked to a stolen vehicle and meth possession.
Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder
A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. The post Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
