ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Wisconsin beats Stanford at Milwaukee Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE -- Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college basketball game at a baseball-only facility since a 2015 matchup between San Diego and San Diego State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.
STANFORD, CA
ESPN

No. 4 Iowa 115, Evansville 62

EVANSVILLE (1-1) Feit 2-8 1-1 6, Tomancova 5-10 0-0 11, Clark 4-14 7-8 18, Griffin 2-4 0-2 5, Newman 0-5 1-2 1, Dupont 3-8 2-4 8, Hudson 1-2 0-0 2, Mason Striverson 3-7 5-8 11, Morgan 0-2 0-0 0, Myszka 0-0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 16-25 62.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy