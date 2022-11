Top-50 recruit Kaden Cooper announced his commitment to Oklahoma men's basketball on Saturday, picking the Sooners over Alabama. Cooper also visited Kansas, LSU and Gonzaga. "I chose OU because it's home," Cooper told ESPN. "I had other good options. When it comes down to it, you can't ask for anything better but to be able to develop and become a pro doing what you love where you love."

NORMAN, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO