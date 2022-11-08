Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
New Santa Barbara County Animal Services report compares statistics by month
A new monthly report summarizing operations and data and comparing them to the same month the previous year has been unveiled by Santa Barbara County Division of Animal Services. The first report focuses on October and is designed to give the community a better understanding of changes in animal intakes,...
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department held a free Recycle Bin Distribution Event
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department held a special event to celebrate America Recycles Day. The post The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department held a free Recycle Bin Distribution Event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Little ones with big hearts in Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Pet clinics across the country struggling with vet shortage
Woods Humane Society provides low cost spay and neuter surgeries for pets at both their San Luis Obispo and Atascadero locations.
Fiesta Mexicana kicks off in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The show is called “Fiesta Mexicana” and it's a celebration of the beauty and joy of Mexican culture through music and dance. The post Fiesta Mexicana kicks off in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara Announces Holiday Activities
The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors is pleased to share our series of holiday happenings: Downtown Santa Barbara: “Season of Cheer”. Please join us and mark your calendars for one or more of these happenings in November and December. All activities are...
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location
World-famous Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele officially opened a beachside Santa Barbara location Wednesday for the central coast community to grab a slice. The post L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Search for missing California mom Rachel Castillo after 'significant amount of blood' found
Rachel Castillo was reported missing Thursday evening after her sister, who lives with her, came home to an alarming scene.
Annual event raises tens of thousands for local veterans in Santa Maria
It was a night of golf, food, and fun aimed at helping local veterans in Santa Maria for the second annual “Tee it up for Veterans” event in Santa Maria.
International Cab Franc Day celebration coming to Paso Robles
– The International Cab Franc Day celebration, honoring the genesis variety of Bordeaux, is announced for Dec. 4, in Paso Robles. This is a commencement effort, led by LXV Wine, Hope Family Wines, and J. Lohr, in what will be a series of events dedicated to experiencing Bordeaux varieties in Paso Robles.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Surfer Dies from Heart Attack off Guadalupe Beach
A surfer died from a medical emergency while in the ocean off Guadalupe Beach Friday morning. At 9:32 a.m., Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe Firefighters, State Parks officials, Sheriff's Deputies, and a ground ambulance responded to the beach off the Dunes Preserve for a report of an unconscious surfer. Upon...
Noozhawk
Plan for Mini Hotel in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone Sparks Parking Debate
Henry Courtemanche grew up in Santa Barbara, and a few years ago he bought a small property in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone. The commercial building at 42 Helena Ave. had been a fish processing site. By the time Courtemanche got involved, the one-story property was empty and abandoned. He cleaned...
Musical holiday walk coming to Atascadero Lake
Free event includes performances, refreshments, holiday decorations. – The community is invited to Atascadero Lake on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. to enjoy a musical holiday walk around the lake. Homes all around the lake will be decked out with special lighting and holiday decorations. Many local...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Santa Barbara County’s first mobile market
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Route One Farmers Market launching Santa Barbara County’s First Mobile Market.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night
The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
Turkey Drive: Good Samaritan Shelter emergency voucher program providing housing for vulnerable community members
A new program operated by Good Samaritan Shelter is helping provide some of the most vulnerable community members living in Santa Barbara County find permanent housing. The post Turkey Drive: Good Samaritan Shelter emergency voucher program providing housing for vulnerable community members appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule
Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
Bruce Gibson widens lead in District 2 race as SLO County releases new vote counts
Here’s a look at the latest totals in races across San Luis Obispo County.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
SLO City appoints new fire chief
The City of San Luis Obispo has named a new fire chief and he’s a familiar face to some on the Central Coast.
