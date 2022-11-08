ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

calcoastnews.com

Little ones with big hearts in Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara Announces Holiday Activities

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors is pleased to share our series of holiday happenings: Downtown Santa Barbara: “Season of Cheer”. Please join us and mark your calendars for one or more of these happenings in November and December. All activities are...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Surfer Dies from Heart Attack off Guadalupe Beach

A surfer died from a medical emergency while in the ocean off Guadalupe Beach Friday morning. At 9:32 a.m., Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe Firefighters, State Parks officials, Sheriff's Deputies, and a ground ambulance responded to the beach off the Dunes Preserve for a report of an unconscious surfer. Upon...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Musical holiday walk coming to Atascadero Lake

Free event includes performances, refreshments, holiday decorations. – The community is invited to Atascadero Lake on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. to enjoy a musical holiday walk around the lake. Homes all around the lake will be decked out with special lighting and holiday decorations. Many local...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night

The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Turkey Drive: Good Samaritan Shelter emergency voucher program providing housing for vulnerable community members

A new program operated by Good Samaritan Shelter is helping provide some of the most vulnerable community members living in Santa Barbara County find permanent housing. The post Turkey Drive: Good Samaritan Shelter emergency voucher program providing housing for vulnerable community members appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule

Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps

This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

