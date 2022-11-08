European Markets Close Higher Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections; Pandora Up 10%

Read full article on original website
This Midterm Election Outcome Is ‘Typically Good for Markets': What Investors Can Expect
Democratic or Republican control of the House and Senate still has not been decided. But there are some lessons investors can take away from this week's midterm elections. It may take until December to know which political parties control both chambers of Congress after Tuesday's midterm elections. But that does...
Crypto Sell-Off Resumes as Weeklong FTX Saga Ends in Bankruptcy Filing
Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off Friday as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bitcoin fell 5%, to $16,589.82, while ether lost 4.5%, to $16,589.82, according to Coin Metrics. They ended down 20.1% and 24.3%, respectively, for the week. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned,...
Canceled Sailings From China and ‘Radical' Vessel Cuts Hit U.S. Ability to Reach Export Market
A rise in canceled sailings from Asia to the U.S. is slowing the U.S. export market and global shippers are warnings of more "radical" cuts in vessels. The Port of Savannah and Port of Long Beach are seeing the sharpest increase in shipping container delays. The Port of Long Beach...
Even With Slower Inflation, Consumer Sentiment Weakened Sharply in November, Survey Shows
The University of Michigan Survey of Consumers posted a 54.7 reading for November, down 8.7% from the previous month's reading and well below the estimate. The survey noted a particular slide in views on spending for durable goods — big-ticket items such as televisions, kitchen appliances and motor vehicles. The index for that group fell 21%.
FTX Says It's Removing Trading and Withdrawals, Moving Digital Assets to a Cold Wallet After a $477 Million Suspected Hack
The new FTX CEO says the bankrupt crypto exchange is "in the process of removing trading and withdrawal functionality" and it is "moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new cold wallet custodian," according to a statement tweeted by the company's general counsel. The announcement comes...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
Carl Icahn Says He Still Thinks We Are in a Bear Market Despite Thursday's Rally
Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market, and he believes a recession is still on the horizon. "We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."
Scaramucci Talks FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘the Worst Week in Cryptocurrency History'
Anthony Scaramucci spoke about friend and business partner Sam Bankman-Fried on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I don't want to call it fraud," Scaramucci said regarding FTX's mishandling of user assets. Bankman-Fried and FTX are reeling after a potential rescue from Binance fell through Thursday. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of...
Flowing Sewage, Bewildering Signs, Lack of Water: COP27 Faces Logistics Nightmares
Around 35,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries are expected to convene on the southern tip of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula to discuss collective action on how to tackle the climate emergency. The two-week-long event, known as COP27, has encountered several problems in its opening days, however. "Logistics seems to be a...
FTX Users Appear to Be Cashing Out of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange Through a Bahamas Loophole
Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
‘Huge Regime Shift': Active Managers See Boost From the Energy Trade
This may be the year for active managers investing heavily in the energy space — and commodity trading advisors, known as CTAs, appear to be among the winners. Dynamic Beta Investments' Andrew Beer is in the space. He co-runs the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which is up 24% so far this year.
Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
A mandate for multi-employer bargaining? Without it, wages for the low paid won't rise
“The fact is that the government that I lead was elected with a mandate to increase people’s wages,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the House of Representatives last week, as parliament debated the government’s bill to increase access to multi-employer collective bargaining. The bill passed the lower house last Thursday, after the government made changes that Employment Relations Minister Tony Burke said would ensure the “primacy” of enterprise bargaining. Further concessions may be needed to pass the Senate. Read more: Grattan on Friday: Government throws...
Why Tracking DEI Initiatives and Disclosing Them Is Imperative for Business
There are key differences between diversity, inclusion, and belonging. One way that companies can showcase their diversity, belonging, and inclusion is by using data to track and disclose DEI initiatives. Snack food company Mondelez releases an annual report called "Snacking Made Right," which tracks and discloses ESG initiatives. As companies...
How Airlines Plan to Create a New Generation of Pilots Amid Fears of Decade-Long Cockpit Crisis
An acute pilot shortage for major airlines including United, Delta, American and Southwest is forcing the industry to rethink how it trains pilots and recruits the next generation of aviation labor in the cockpit. United now has its own flight school while its competitors and regional airlines have linked up...
Iran's Drones Are Unlikely to Help Russia Win in Ukraine — and Could Backfire for Tehran
Iran's drones have been used to brutal effect on Ukraine's civilian centers and critical energy infrastructure, as Russia's bombardment appears intent on making parts of the country unlivable as winter sets in. They have also been increasingly deployed by Russia's military as it runs low on its more advanced weaponry...
