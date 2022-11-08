European Markets Close Higher Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections; Pandora Up 10%

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.

2 DAYS AGO